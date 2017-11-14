Curtis Samuel Reportedly Out for Season with Ankle Injury Suffered vs. Dolphins

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel is reportedly expected to miss the rest of the 2017 NFL season after suffering ligament damage in his ankle during Monday night's home game against the Miami Dolphins at Bank of America Stadium.

Adam Schefter of ESPN provided the status update Tuesday.

Samuel showed signs of becoming a more important contributor for the Panthers down the stretch, which makes the setback even more untimely. He recorded 10 of his 15 catches this season within the last three games, including five grabs for 45 yards against Miami before the injury.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton admitted after the team's 45-21 victory it would be unfortunate to lose the 21-year-old rookie out of Ohio State given his recent surge.

"It's bad. It's real bad," he told reporters. "A person that was on the cusp, it felt like."

No further information about a timetable for Samuel's full recovery was immediately announced.

In his absence, Russell Shepard, Kaelin Clay and Brenton Bersin all figure to receive increased opportunities opposite No. 1 wide receiver Devin Funchess.