10 NBA Players Showing Major Regression This Season

Age: 25

2016-17 Per-Game Stats: 15.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.4 blocks, minus-24.70 TPA

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 16.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.3 blocks, minus-22.15 TPA

"I don't like these basketballs man," Dion Waiters revealed after missing a game-winning attempt against the Denver Nuggets, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "I don't like these basketballs here. It was like slippery the entire night."

That's been his season, in a nutshell. Nothing has gone right, leaving him searching for excuses—whether valid or not.

Even with an allegedly slippery basketball, Waiters' attempt was close enough to rattle around the rim before falling harmlessly to the floor. Unfortunately, it was one of many misfires for a shooting guard who's connecting on his deep tries at a meager 31.7 percent clip.

Up to this point in the 2017-18 campaign, 50 different players are taking at least five treys per contest (Waiters is at 5.7). Only Danilo Gallinari, Tim Hardaway Jr., D'Angelo Russell, Damian Lillard, Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell are drawing iron (or nothing at all!) at a higher rate than the recently extended 25-year-old. And this would be fine if Waiters were providing substantial value in other areas.

He's not.

Waiters has spent significantly less time acting as a distributor for the Miami Heat—he's making 5.1 fewer passes per game than he did last year—and has coupled the diminished dimes with increased turnovers. He's struggling even more on the defensive end and is tormented whenever opponents put him into the pick-and-roll grinder (10th percentile against PnR ball-handlers). Even his lofty two-point percentage is buoyed by his 65.0 percent shooting within three feet, which feels unsustainable after he connected on 50.7 percent of those looks last year and entered this new season with a lifetime figure of 51.9 percent.

This may not be what Heat fans want to hear. But it's almost like the Miami front office bought into a small-sample-size fluke, deciding to hand Waiters a four-year, $52 million deal after he'd submitted around a half-season of impressive production that flew in the face of his larger body of work.

