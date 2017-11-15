    NFL Week 11 Picks: Predictions for Each Game's Odds and Over/Under Lines

    Richard JanvrinFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2017

    ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks onto the field during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    As we approach Week 11, it's time to start figuring out where we want to allocate our hard-earned money for our NFL bets and parlays.

    By this time in the week, we have some information on injuries, but remember to always stay up to date on them. They could impact the trajectory of a game.

    In Week 11, we have just one double-digit favorite in the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be taking on the lowly New York Giants.

    There are plenty of games that will conjure a knee-jerk reaction, but take your time before you make your decision on who to bet on.

    Below, we have all the picks and over/under predictions for the upcoming week.

    As always, these odds are brought to you by OddsShark.

            

    NFL Week 11 Schedule, Odds and Predictions

    Tennesse at Pittsburgh (TNF), PIT -7, O/U 44, PIT/O

    Jacksonville at Cleveland, JAC -7.5, O/U 37.5, JAC/O

    Baltimore at Green Bay, BAL -2, O/U 38, BAL/U

    Kansas City at N.Y. Giants, KC -11, O/U 43.5, KC/O

    Washington at New Orleans, NO -8, O/U 51, NO/O

    Arizona at Houston, ARI -1.5, O/U 43.5, HOU/U

    Detroit at Chicago, DET -3, O/U 42, CHI/O

    Tampa Bay at Miami, MIA -3, O/U 40.5, TB/O

    Buffalo at L.A. Chargers, LAC -4, O/U 43.5, LAC/O

    New England vs. Oakland (in Mexico City), NE -7, O/U 52, NE/U

    Cincinnati at Denver, DEN -2.5, O/U 39.5, DEN/U

    Philadelphia at Dallas (SNF), PHI -3.5, O/U 48, PHI/O

    Atlanta at Seattle (MNF), SEA -3, O/U 45, SEA/O

             

    Kansas City Chiefs at NY Giants

    ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates the third quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in a football game at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

    It's not all that often you see a road team favored by 11, but it just goes to show you how good the Chiefs are, but more so how horrendous the Giants are.

    In Week 10, the Giants lost. That's nothing unusual for the one-win team, but they lost to the San Francisco 49ers, who picked up their first win of the 2017 campaign.

    To boot, they gave up 31 to 49ers.

    While they're at home, it's difficult to envision a scenario where they don't get utterly embarrassed by the Chiefs.

    The Chiefs have one of the strongest offenses in the league. Their defense might be lacking in more areas than you'd like to see from a contending team, but the Giants and quarterback Eli Manning are not the team to exploit that.

    Through Week 9, the Giants ranked 26th and 25th in defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA) against the pass and run, respectively.

    They can't stop a nosebleed.

    Not to mention that head coach Andy Reid is 16-2 off a bye week in his career, according to Matt McMullen of Chiefs.com.

    Expect the Chiefs, behind quarterback Alex Smith, running back Kareem Hunt, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, to dominate in what is virtually a second bye week.

    Prediction: Chiefs 40, Giants 17

              

    New England Patriots vs. Oakland Raiders (in Mexico City)

    DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 12: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 12, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    While the Patriots may be officially "at" the Raiders, remember that this game will take place in Mexico City, so the cliche of "home-field advantage" doesn't really apply here.

    As we saw in Week 10, the Patriots are just on the road to domination coming out of the bye as they try to capture the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

    Their next victim is the Raiders.

    The Raiders have a solid offense on paper, but they've been wildly inconsistent. While statistically the Patriots defense may appear to be weak, they haven't allowed an opposing team to score over 20 points on them in five consecutive games.

    Not to mention, the Raiders defense isn't anything to brag about, either.

    Like the Chiefs, it's hard to envision a scenario where the Raiders cover here or make the game close.

    The Patriots are going to remain unstoppable all year, and it would not be wise to bet against them.

    Expect another demolition south of the border.

    Prediction: Patriots 34, Raiders 17

             

    Statistics courtesy of Football Outsiders.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bills Bench Tyrod for Rookie Peterman

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Benching Tyrod Is a Cardinal Sin

      Mike Tanier
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      DeAndre Hopkins Is Out Here Ballin' Despite QB Issues

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      ICYMI: #NoScript Ep. 5 with Marshawn

      noscript
      via Facebook