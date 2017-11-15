NFL Week 11 Picks: Predictions for Each Game's Odds and Over/Under Lines

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

As we approach Week 11, it's time to start figuring out where we want to allocate our hard-earned money for our NFL bets and parlays.

By this time in the week, we have some information on injuries, but remember to always stay up to date on them. They could impact the trajectory of a game.

In Week 11, we have just one double-digit favorite in the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be taking on the lowly New York Giants.

There are plenty of games that will conjure a knee-jerk reaction, but take your time before you make your decision on who to bet on.

Below, we have all the picks and over/under predictions for the upcoming week.

As always, these odds are brought to you by OddsShark.

NFL Week 11 Schedule, Odds and Predictions

Tennesse at Pittsburgh (TNF), PIT -7, O/U 44, PIT/O

Jacksonville at Cleveland, JAC -7.5, O/U 37.5, JAC/O

Baltimore at Green Bay, BAL -2, O/U 38, BAL/U

Kansas City at N.Y. Giants, KC -11, O/U 43.5, KC/O

Washington at New Orleans, NO -8, O/U 51, NO/O

Arizona at Houston, ARI -1.5, O/U 43.5, HOU/U

Detroit at Chicago, DET -3, O/U 42, CHI/O

Tampa Bay at Miami, MIA -3, O/U 40.5, TB/O

Buffalo at L.A. Chargers, LAC -4, O/U 43.5, LAC/O

New England vs. Oakland (in Mexico City), NE -7, O/U 52, NE/U

Cincinnati at Denver, DEN -2.5, O/U 39.5, DEN/U

Philadelphia at Dallas (SNF), PHI -3.5, O/U 48, PHI/O

Atlanta at Seattle (MNF), SEA -3, O/U 45, SEA/O

Kansas City Chiefs at NY Giants

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

It's not all that often you see a road team favored by 11, but it just goes to show you how good the Chiefs are, but more so how horrendous the Giants are.

In Week 10, the Giants lost. That's nothing unusual for the one-win team, but they lost to the San Francisco 49ers, who picked up their first win of the 2017 campaign.

To boot, they gave up 31 to 49ers.

While they're at home, it's difficult to envision a scenario where they don't get utterly embarrassed by the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have one of the strongest offenses in the league. Their defense might be lacking in more areas than you'd like to see from a contending team, but the Giants and quarterback Eli Manning are not the team to exploit that.

Through Week 9, the Giants ranked 26th and 25th in defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA) against the pass and run, respectively.

They can't stop a nosebleed.

Not to mention that head coach Andy Reid is 16-2 off a bye week in his career, according to Matt McMullen of Chiefs.com.

Expect the Chiefs, behind quarterback Alex Smith, running back Kareem Hunt, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, to dominate in what is virtually a second bye week.

Prediction: Chiefs 40, Giants 17

New England Patriots vs. Oakland Raiders (in Mexico City)

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

While the Patriots may be officially "at" the Raiders, remember that this game will take place in Mexico City, so the cliche of "home-field advantage" doesn't really apply here.

As we saw in Week 10, the Patriots are just on the road to domination coming out of the bye as they try to capture the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Their next victim is the Raiders.

The Raiders have a solid offense on paper, but they've been wildly inconsistent. While statistically the Patriots defense may appear to be weak, they haven't allowed an opposing team to score over 20 points on them in five consecutive games.

Not to mention, the Raiders defense isn't anything to brag about, either.

Like the Chiefs, it's hard to envision a scenario where the Raiders cover here or make the game close.

The Patriots are going to remain unstoppable all year, and it would not be wise to bet against them.

Expect another demolition south of the border.

Prediction: Patriots 34, Raiders 17

Statistics courtesy of Football Outsiders.