Vikings Complained to NFL, Fox About Greg Olsen Being in Booth for Rams Game

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings expressed concern this week over Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen being allowed to call the Vikes' Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams for Fox on Sunday.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said he spoke with the NFL and Fox to suggest Olsen calling the game is inappropriate since the Panthers will face the Vikings on Dec. 10.

The Vikings' request for Olsen to call a different game was rejected, but Fox said the following in a statement:

"We are excited for the opportunity to make this Sunday's broadcast fun and insightful with Pro Bowler Greg Olsen. We fully respect the Vikings' concerns and will limit the amount of pre-game access allowed to Greg. We look forward to welcoming him in the broadcast booth and giving viewers a unique perspective this Sunday."

Additionally, an NFL spokesman told Pelissero that Olsen won't attend practice or a production meeting, which is a departure from the protocol announcers usually follow.

Olsen hasn't appeared in a game since Week 2 due to a fractured right foot, and he will spend the Panthers' bye week in the broadcast booth.

He is eligible to return as soon as Week 12 against the New York Jets, and the Panthers will go on to face the Vikings in Week 14.

The Vikings and Panthers are currently two of the NFC's top teams. Minnesota leads the NFC North with a record of 7-2, while Carolina is a half-game behind the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South at 7-3.