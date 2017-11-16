Key Players Who Could Return from Injury to Impact NFL Playoff Races

6 of 10

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are hoping several key players can return in time to save their season.

Superstar running back Ezekiel Elliott has withdrawn his appeal and will miss the next five weeks due to suspension, so his situation is finally clear. But there's less clarity regarding injured veterans Sean Lee and Tyron Smith, both of whom should be considered among the five most important players on the roster (along with Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence).

Lee, an All-Pro linebacker, suffered a hamstring injury in a Week 10 blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons. That exacerbated the Cowboys' problems on a day when they were already without Elliott and Smith, their All-Pro left tackle who was inactive due to a back injury.

Lee leads the team by a wide margin with 52 tackles, which is incredible considering he's missed two games and most of a third. According to Pro Football Focus, his run-stop percentage of 11.9 is tops among 4-3 outside linebackers.

Smith has been a Pro Bowler each of the last four years, and his replacement last week, Chaz Green, was responsible for four sacks, a hit and three hurries in a blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons, per PFF.

Without those two, the Cowboys are likely to fall off a cliff before Elliott is eligible to return. And unfortunately for America's Team, there's no guarantee either returns before that happens.

Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News noted this week that head coach Jason Garrett is still unsure whether Smith will be back for a crucial Week 11 matchup with the division-rival Eagles, while George also reported the team is preparing to be without Lee for three games.

Considering the Cowboys are already among several teams trying to play catchup by chasing the Panthers and Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card race and the Eagles in the NFC East, that's problematic.