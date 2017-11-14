Conor McGregor Apologizes for Ref Attack, Says 'Emotions Got the Best of Me'

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor posted an apology Tuesday for attacking referee Marc Goddard during the Bellator 187 Friday at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

McGregor addressed the issue with a lengthy message on Instagram:

Mike Mazzulli, president of the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation that oversaw the event, previously released a statement to MMAJunkie about McGregor's actions when he entered the cage following a fight between Charlie Ward and John Redmond.

"The MTDAR has been in consultation with the upper management of the UFC regarding Mr. McGregor's inappropriate and unacceptable behavior," the statement read. "The MTDAR has also contacted members of the Association of Boxing Commissioners that have licensed Mr. McGregor in their jurisdictions to inform them of Mr. McGregor's behavior."

He added McGregor "assaulted Referee Mark Goddard and a Bellator staff [member]."

Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com noted the MTDAR doesn't have jurisdiction to punish the 29-year-old Ireland native for his actions and it's unclear whether the UFC or another regulatory body will act.

McGregor hasn't taken part in an MMA event since defeating Eddie Alvarez by second-round knockout at UFC 205 last November to capture the lightweight title.

He made the switch to boxing for a cross-sport battle with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August and lost by knockout in the 10th round.