Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers are regarded highly enough to be favored by a touchdown or more five times already this season, but they're also just 1-4 against the spread in those contests. Can the Steelers cover a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night at Heinz Field?

NFL point spread: The Steelers opened as seven-point favorites; the total was 43.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 31.5-10.2 Steelers (NFL picks on every game).

Why the Titans can cover the spread

The Titans ride a four-game winning streak into Thursday night, following their 24-20 victory over Cincinnati last week. Tennessee led the Bengals early 7-0 and 14-6, fell down 20-17 in the fourth quarter but immediately drove 73 yards and won the game on a short Marcus Mariota-to-DeMarco Murray touchdown connection with 30 seconds left.

On the afternoon, the Titans outgained Cincinnati 416-308, outrushed the Bengals 180-53 and dominated time of possession by a 40-20 margin. But two Tennessee turnovers basically cost them 14 points, which helped keep Cincy in the game.

For the season, the Titans are outrushing opponents by a per-game average of 125-92. And at 6-3 overall, Tennessee would be the No. 4 seed in the AFC if the playoffs started today.

Why the Steelers can cover the spread

The Steelers also own a four-game winning streak, after rallying to beat Indianapolis last week 20-17. Pittsburgh fell down to the Colts 10-0 in the second quarter and trailed 17-3 midway through the third. But the Steelers then ended the game with a 17-0 run, winning it on a short Chris Boswell field goal at the buzzer.

On the day, Pittsburgh only came up with 310 yards of offense but held Indianapolis to 267. So the Steelers have outgained five of their last six opponents, and they have outrushed their last four foes in a row.

At 7-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play, Pittsburgh would be the No. 1 seed in the AFC if the playoffs started today. On top of that, the Steelers get five of their final seven games at home.

Smart pick

Both these teams are playing close games as of late, and there's little reason to believe that won't hold true Thursday night. The smart money here takes the points with the Titans.

NFL betting trends

The favored team is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games in this matchup.

The total has gone under in eight of the Steelers' last nine games.

The Titans are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games on the road.

