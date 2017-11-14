World Cup 2018 Qualifying: Latest Results, Standings After Tuesday

PAUL FAITH/Getty Images

Christian Eriksen netted a fantastic hat-trick as Denmark sealed their spot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup by beating the Republic of Ireland 5-1 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium in the second leg of their play-off on Tuesday.

A 0-0 draw in the opening leg in Copenhagen meant the tie was there for the taking for either side, and the hosts made the perfect start as Shane Duffy headed them ahead inside six minutes.

But Denmark then took control and equalised through a Cyrus Christie own goal just before the half-hour mark. Three minutes later Eriksen then netted a stunning strike to turn the tie on its head, and the Tottenham Hotspur playmaker netted twice more in the second half to top a stunning performance.

Ireland's misery was added to in the dying minutes when substitute Nicklas Bendtner won and then converted a penalty.

Elsewhere in World Cup qualifying, two dead rubbers were played out in Africa's Group D, with Burkina Faso beating Cape Verde 4-0 and Senegal sealing a 2-1 win over South Africa.

UEFA World Cup Play-Off: 2nd Leg

Republic of Ireland 1-5 Denmark (Denmark win 5-1 on aggregate)

CAF World Cup Qualifiers: Group D

Burkina Faso 4-0 Cape Verde

Senegal 2-1 South Africa

Senegal already qualified as group winners. Full standings here, via FIFA.

Recap

The Aviva was bouncing ahead of kick-off in Dublin as Ireland anticipated a potential first World Cup spot since 2002.

Martin O'Neill would have been delighted with his side's start when Duffy rose brilliantly to beat the onrushing Kasper Schmeichel to a dropping ball on the six-yard line and headed it into the net.

Denmark had failed to clear Robbie Brady's long free-kick delivery from the halfway line.

The visitors responded brilliantly to going behind, forcing two fine saves from Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph before the 20-minute mark and controlling possession.

They were rewarded for their efforts in the 29th minute when Pione Sisto worked into the box brilliantly after a short corner and played a dangerous ball across the six-yard line.

Andreas Christensen's close-range effort hit the post but was then bundled in by the hapless Christie.

There was little fortune about Denmark's second goal in the 32nd minute as Eriksen fizzed one into the net via the underside of the bar from the edge of the box, Nicolai Jorgensen having fed the Tottenham man well in space after Stephen Ward lost the ball.

Per Sky Sports Statto, Eriksen has been in remarkable form for his national team of late:

He proved the difference between the two sides as he netted twice more after the break to secure Denmark's spot in next year's Russia tournament.

Just after the hour, Eriksen produced another brilliant finish, this time curling an effort past Randolph from the edge of the box after being allowed far too much space.

And he then pounced on Ward's mis-control in the box and cannoned home from 14 yards in the 73rd minute before an emphatic Bendtner penalty added gloss to the result for the visitors.