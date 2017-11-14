ATP World Tour Finals 2017 Results: Tuesday Tennis Scores and Updated Schedule

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Roger Federer sealed his spot in the semi-finals of the 2017 ATP World Tour Finals as he earned a battling 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-1 win over world No. 3 Alexander Zverev at London's O2 Arena in Tuesday's evening clash.

The six-time winner downed the 20-year-old star in two hours and 13 minutes at the season-ending tournament and came through strongly in the decider after losing the second set.



Meanwhile, in Tuesday's afternoon match, Jack Sock came from a set down and then 3-0 down in the decider to eventually beat Marin Cilic 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in just short of two and a half hours.

Having both lost their opening matches in Group Boris Becker, it was a must-win clash for each player and American Sock was the man who eventually came through for the victory.

Tuesday's Results

(8) Jack Sock bt. (5) Marin Cilic: 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (4)

(2) Roger Federer bt. (3) Alexander Zverev: 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-1

Wednesday Schedule

Grigor Dimitrov vs. David Goffin, 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Dominic Thiem, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Recap

Despite losing to the legendary Federer, Zverev can still earn a spot in the last four if he beats Sock on Thursday.

The young German almost had enough to down the Swiss, who had to work hard for his victory.

Zverev nearly got off to the perfect start as he earned three break points in the very first game, but Federer saved them all.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Federer then had his own chances to make the crucial break, but eventually the pair exchanged holds to set up a tiebreak.

The 36-year-old Federer just edged the breaker, coming back from 4-0 down, and then got off to an ideal start in the second set only to lose the momentum with two double-faults in the fourth game.

With the set back on serve, Zverev levelled the clash by taking his third set point to set up a decider.

In the third, Federer used all his experience to break three times and eventually ease to victory despite cutting a clearly frustrated figure during a tough match.

Per tennis writer Carole Bouchard, Cilic endured familiar misery on Tuesday as he looked on course to take the third set but ended up losing the match:

He and Sock traded blows for almost an hour in the opener, both picking up a break each, before Cilic took advantage of his opponent's frustrations to pounce at 6-5 ahead and steal the set.

The eighth-seeded Sock fought back, breaking the Croatian in the first game of the second set and showing impressive resolve and variety to add to his advantage when he went 4-1 ahead.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Two quick holds in succession and Sock levelled the scoreboard and looked to be heading into the decider with the momentum.

However, Cilic raced into a 3-0 lead in the third set, losing just one point in the process, before Sock finally got a game on the board.

At 3-1 ahead, the world No. 5 then blinked on serve, producing some unforced errors that allowed Sock to break back, and the pair eventually traded holds to force a tiebreak.

Cilic was afforded some luck as he earned the first mini-break for 4-2 after he hit the top of the net, but Sock then won five points in a row to claim his first win at the ATP World Tour Finals.