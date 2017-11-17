Biggest Obstacle Facing Every NFL Team in the Playoff Hunt

0 of 17

There's always an obstacle in the NFL. On the field, it's often a massive defensive lineman who really enjoys giving running backs a close-up view of the finely manicured playing surface. But the internal demons can be worse.

Teams that are clawing for the playoffs or postseason seeding fight those inner obstacles all season. There's a weekly, daily and endless effort to improve and turn weaknesses into strengths. Or, at worst, make sure playoff hopes aren't crushed when fragile areas of a team are exposed.

Every potentially playoff-bound team has at least one such weakness it's working to mask right now as the intensity of late-season games increases. The Kansas City Chiefs, for example, had a dominant defense not long ago, and now suddenly their championship aspirations are at risk as that unit has declined.

The obstacle to clear can take the form of one critical player too, like the Jacksonville Jaguars with Blake Bortles and his baffling decisions that lead to interceptions. Or the Pittsburgh Steelers with Ben Roethlisberger, their quarterback who might be entering his decline phase.

Some obstacles are larger than others, but what usually separates the real title contenders is how well those weaknesses are hidden.

Here's a look at the obstacle each team in the playoff hunt is facing.