Joel Embiid Collects First 30-Point, 15-Rebound Game of Career

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid finished with 32 points, 16 rebounds, two assists and a block during Monday's 109-105 win over the Clippers. It marked the first time in his career that he notched at least 30 points and 15 rebounds in a single game, per ESPN Stats & Info.

In dealing with a myriad of injuries, Embiid has appeared in just 42 games since being drafted with the third overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft. The 76ers were cautious with him last season, never playing him 30 minutes in a single contest. This year, however, he's crossed the 30-minute threshold three times.

Embiid's first 30-point, 15-rebound game came Monday, though arguably his best all-around game of the season occurred Nov. 1 against the Hawks. During that contest, he posted 21 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks.

The center sees fewer minutes than many of the league's top-tier centers, but that hasn't stopped him from putting up All-Star caliber numbers. In 28.5 minutes per game this season, Embiid is averaging 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals.

The 76ers' next tilt takes place Wednesday in the Staples Center against the Los Angeles Lakers. In his one career appearance against the Lakers, Embiid recorded 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 29 minutes.