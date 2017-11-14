Jerry Jones: It's Laughable, Ridiculous to Think Owners Could Force Cowboys Exit

David Goldman/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shot down a report Tuesday that suggested NFL owners could band together in an effort to force his forfeiture of the Cowboys franchise.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Roy White III of Shan and RJ), Jones said, "I've had not one inkling of communication with the league office or any owner that would suggest something that laughable and ridiculous."

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Sunday that owners have discussed the option of forcing Jones to sell the team due to his reported stance against Commissioner Roger Goodell's contract extension.

Per Florio, Article VIII of the NFL's constitution and bylaws says the commissioner can determine if an owner "has been or is guilty of conduct detrimental to the welfare of the League or professional football."

Also, if a $500,000 fine is not deemed adequate punishment, the NFL's executive committee has the power to compel "[c]ancellation or forfeiture of the franchise in the league of any member club involved or implicated."

According to the New York Times (h/t ESPN.com), the NFL's compensation committee has issued a cease-and-desist warning to Jones regarding his threat to sue the NFL over Goodell's contract negotiations.

On Saturday, committee chairman Arthur Blank of the Atlanta Falcons removed Jones as an ad-hoc, non-voting member of the committee due to his threat to sue.

Jones has been critical of the NFL and Goodell since the reinstatement of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension, but Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News) that it wasn't the reason he was fighting Goodell's extension.

The 75-year-old Jones has owned the Cowboys since 1989 and has overseen three Super Bowl titles.

According to Forbes.com, the Cowboys are the NFL's most valuable franchise with a worth of $4.8 billion.