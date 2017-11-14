Lonzo Ball Has 'No Complaints' After 4th-Quarter Benching in Win vs. Suns

Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

Two days after becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, Lonzo Ball watched the entire fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' 100-93 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday from the bench.

Apparently that suits him just fine.

"We got a win so I got no complaints," Ball told reporters after the game. "My teammates got it done in the fourth and we had to at least get one on this road trip."

Lakers coach Luke Walton chose to continue riding the hot hand of Jordan Clarkson in the fourth, who finished with a season-high 25 points.

Ball added: "We got the win, everything worked out, so I got no complaints and J.C. was hot. I would have rolled with him, too."

Clarkson is scoring a team-high 15.5 points per game, and he helped spearhead a 17-7 fourth-quarter run that gave the Lakers a 10-point lead after the game was tied at 81 with 7:25 to play. Walton continued with the hot lineup of Clarkson, Corey Brewer, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Brook Lopez.

"It's tough and it's a feel thing," Walton said. "Brewer and Clarkson were both incredible tonight; they had been out there, they were working hard and obviously Zo's ability to play the game and run that point spot for us—there were a couple times I was one play away from putting him back in, and one of those guys would make a play."

Ball is averaging 9.5 points, 7.2 assists and 6.6 rebounds this season while shooting 31.3 percent from the floor. The Lakers are being outscored by 4.3 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor, per NBA.com. They have been noticeably better for much of the season with him on the bench, a trend that continued Monday night.