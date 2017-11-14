Unanswered Questions Going into Final SmackDown Before WWE Survivor Series 2017

Unanswered Questions Going into Final SmackDown Before WWE Survivor Series 2017November 14, 2017
As the final go-home show before WWE Survivor Series 2017, fans can guarantee this week's edition of SmackDown Live will go off with a huge bang.
There are two title matches scheduled to take place, and the possibility of both championships having new owners by the end of Tuesday night is just the tip of the action which fans can expect.
And all the build-up and hype leaves plenty of unanswered questions going into the final show before Survivor Series.
Whether it's at the top of the card or the bottom, what happens tonight will significantly shape the look of one of the biggest pay-per-views of 2017.
Here's the biggest unanswered questions ahead of SmackDown Live.
Does Sin Cara Stand a Chance Against Baron Corbin?
WWE has invested so much time and energy into Baron Corbin's likely match with The Miz at Survivor Series, it makes no sense to flip the decks now.
Sure, Sin Cara is long due an official United States Championship match with Corbin given how he's a long-standing foe of Corbin, but to take the title from The Lone Wolf now would be a strange booking decision.
Furthermore, Corbin vs. Miz feels like a bout fans will genuinely be interested in at Survivor Series. Inter-brand matches are difficult to promote, but these two guys have done a great job on social media of making it happen.
So unfortunately, while Sin Cara's chances are one of the unanswered questions going into SmackDown this week, it's a fairly straightforward answer. Corbin must retain.
Who Is the Fifth Member of Team SmackDown Women If Charlotte Wins?
There is so much focus and emphasis on Charlotte's match with Natalya for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, that there is another unanswered questions fans may have missed.
If Charlotte wins and becomes the new champion, who takes her place on Team SmackDown for Survivor Series?
Charlotte wining the title would mean she faces Alexa Bliss, a bout which makes more sense given the heels. babyface dynamic which would then arise, as well as the fact those two have history.
And while Natalya feels like a striaghtforward option to take her place if she moves out of the championship picture, WWE does have options.
For example, why couldn't Paige show up on SmackDown and force her way into the picture? For once, it's not that straightforward what will happen.
And that should get fans tuning in this week.
Where Does Jinder Mahal Fit into the Plans?
It may not be the end for Jinder Mahal when it comes to the WWE Championship, but the chances of him getting it back before Survivor Series appear slim.
So with that in mind, the question has to be asked: what exactly is Jinder going to do at Survivor Series?
That should become clear tonight, if indeed there are any plans for him to be on the show at all. With Triple H challenging him to a bout in the company's upcoming tour of India over the weekend, it does appear that he is out of the title picture for now.
With so many other stars booked up for Survivor Series, there's a very realistic possibility that the guy who was holding the WWE Championship just a few days ago could now be off the card completely on Sunday.
However, fans will know for sure after this week's SmackDown just what is going to happen with Mahal.
Will Raw Finally Retaliate and Invade SmackDown?
In many ways, this is the only unanswered question on the lips of WWE fans.
They've been made to wait for three weeks for the expected retaliation from Raw's stars to invade SmackDown Live, and that wait should finally end tonight.
WWE has to hype up The Shield vs. The New Day, to name just one match on the Survivor Series card. The only way that happens is by The Shield attacking The New Day this week on the blue brand.
Furthermore, there's lots of other booking opportunities and benefits which will come from an invasion of SmackDown Live.
It's a no-brainer, and most fans will expect it to happen. How it actually is executed will be fascinating to watch.