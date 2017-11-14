Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kansas Jayhawks Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Brett Deering/Getty Images

The Oklahoma Sooners own the rivalry with the Kansas Jayhawks, winning the last 12 meetings in a row, going 8-4 against the spread. With new life in the quest to make the College Football Playoff Oklahoma takes on Kansas on Saturday afternoon.

College football point spread: The Sooners opened as 34.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 57.0-8.2 Sooners (College football picks on every game)

Why the Oklahoma Sooners can cover the spread

Since suffering a loss to Iowa State back in October the Sooners are 5-0, after topping TCU last week 38-20. Oklahoma trailed the Frogs early 7-3, then went on a 21-0 run to take control. OU led 38-14 at the half and eased home from there for an easier than expected cover as a seven-point favorite.

On the day the Sooners racked up 533 yards of offense against TCU's supposedly stout defense, 200 on the ground and 333 through the air. OU also won time of possession by a 34-26 margin. The Sooners have now outgained each of their 10 opponents this season, eight by 100 yards or more.

At 6-1 in conference play Oklahoma needs one more win to clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game. And at 9-1 overall the Sooners are also right back in the hunt for a spot in the CFP, thanks to losses last week by Georgia and Notre Dame.

Why the Kansas Jayhawks can cover the spread

The Jayhawks are a tougher case to make at the moment, what with nine losses in a row. They did, however, hang around Texas last week enough to cover as 32-point 'dogs in a 42-27 defeat.

Kansas fell down to the Longhorns early 14-0 and later trailed 42-20 but never let the game get outside the spread. On the day the Jayhawks got outgained, but only by a margin of 371-364. Unfortunately, a failed onside kick and four turnovers basically cost Kansas 35 points.

Three weeks ago the Jayhawks outgained Kansas State by well over 100 yards, lost 30-20 but covered as 24-point 'dogs. In fact, Kansas is 3-1 ATS this season when getting 24 points or more.

Smart pick

Games like this are hard to pick, because while the outcome is almost predetermined, garbage time comes into play. Oklahoma may have this spread covered at halftime; what then? Can Kansas score 20 points? Realistically, that's an iffy proposition. The Sooners, for whom style points might still count, are the smarter bet in this spot.

College football betting trends

The visiting team is 1-5 ATS in its last six games in this matchup.

The total has gone over in 15 of Oklahoma's last 18 games on the road.

Oklahoma is 4-1 ATS in its last five games on the road in November.

