Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Marlins' Prospect Asking Price 'Shockingly High'

Brett Davis/Associated Press

ESPN's Buster Olney reported Tuesday that some rival executives believe the Miami Marlins' prospect asking price for All-Star outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is "shockingly high."

Olney added that those same execs feel the asking price is "somewhat out of touch with reality" given Stanton's monstrous contract.

According to MLB.com, the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox are among the teams interested in acquiring Stanton.

Stanton trade talk has intensified since the end of the 2017 season, as the Marlins are under new ownership. Included among that group is part owner and legendary New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.

Per Spotrac, Stanton has 10 years and $285 million remaining on his contract before a club option kicks in for 2028.

Stanton does have a player option for 2021 and beyond, although it is unlikely he would opt out of such a lucrative contract.

While Stanton is one of the best players in baseball, he will be 38 years old in 2027 and will make $25 million in what figures to be the final year of his deal.

Stanton is 28 and coming off his best MLB season by far. In addition to hitting .281, Stanton set career highs with 59 home runs, 132 RBI and 123 runs scored, making him a leading National League MVP candidate.

Miami has struggled to surround him with top-tier talent, however, resulting in the Marlins' 77-85 record last season.