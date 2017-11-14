Washington Capitals vs. Nashville Predators: Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The Nashville Predators (9-5-2) will be going for their fifth straight victory on Tuesday when they host the Washington Capitals (10-7-1) as small favorites at the sportsbooks.

The Capitals will also be looking to extend their winning streak to three games after defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers.

Betting line: The Predators opened as -130 favorites (wager $130 to win $100); the total is at 5.5 goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NHL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 3.2-2.4, Capitals (NHL picks on every game)

Why the Capitals can pay on the NHL lines

Washington has put together its two strongest wins of the season in its last two games, with both of them coming at home.

The Capitals allowed only one goal apiece to the Penguins and Oilers, topping the latter 2-1 in a shootout on Sunday thanks to T.J. Oshie's game-winning goal. That should give this team plenty of confidence heading to the road to kick off a two-game trip.

Washington is 5-4-1 away from home so far this year and has split the past two meetings with Nashville on the road.

Why the Predators can pay on the NHL lines

The Predators also knocked off the Penguins in a Stanley Cup rematch 5-4 in a shootout at home on Saturday following three consecutive victories on the road.

They will be playing four of their next five at Bridgestone Arena and still have one of the best home-ice advantages in the NHL with a 4-1-1 record there this season.

Nashville has won the last two head-to-head matchups in this series, outscoring the Caps by a 7-3 margin. The Preds have also won four of their previous six games against Eastern Conference teams, after losing four in a row.

Smart betting pick

Nashville has played just one home game in November and ended a two-game skid there with the win over Pittsburgh. Still, the Preds have surrendered 13 goals in their last three games at Bridgestone Arena, with goaltender Pekka Rinne in net for two of them.

Regardless, Rinne is 8-2-2 with a solid 2.23 goals-against average and .929 save percentage, and this is the type of marquee matchup where the crowd will be a huge factor while getting behind him. Take Nashville to beat Washington.

NHL betting trends

Washington is 5-1 in its last six games.

The total has gone over in eight of Washington's last 11 games on the road.

The total has gone over in six of Nashville's last eight games when playing Washington.

