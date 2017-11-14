Week 11 Waiver Wire: Projecting Top Fantasy Football Adds and Drops

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The fantasy football waiver wire has a predictable feel to it in Week 11.

That isn't a bad thing, by the way. The weekly New England Patriots back to grab is Rex Burkhead, who could have an explosive few weeks right when fantasy owners need them. Wideout continues to offer the most depth of any spot and a few unexpected names keep shining at quarterback.

As usual, running back is the hardest to nail down. But with guys like Austin Ekeler stealing snaps from guys like Melvin Gordon, no two owners will likely take the same path to victory the rest of the way this year.

Before the action on the deadline really picks up, let's take a look at the top names to know.

Week 11 Waiver-Wire Targets

Blake Bortles, QB, JAX

John Raoux/Associated Press

It might be the strangest timeline possible when Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles is a top name to know in the fantasy realm.

That isn't to suggest owners have bought into the idea—they haven't based on the ownership percentage. Those who have, though, discovered weeks ago Bortles is a superb streaming option who can push a lineup to victory.

Bortles has strung together three games in a row of 16 points or more and has eight double-digit performances, including a high of 27.56. Not exactly what onlookers might expect, but as sometimes is the case, Bortles is a good case study of the difference between on-field play and fantasy production.

Here, we only care about the latter. Bortles has a nice supporting cast around him and sees plenty of chances thanks to his dominant defense. He's not going to stop being a reliable option now, especially with a Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns up next.

Jamaal Williams, RB, GB

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Misfortune for the Green Bay Packers in the backfield could lead to a few big games for owners who pounce on the right guy.

At this point, Jamaal Williams might be the right guy.

Williams took over as the lead back for the Packers in Week 10 after Aaron Jones went down and Ty Montgomery struggled to stay on the field. He finished with 7.4 points on 20 carries for 67 yards.

While not the most encouraging line, he now has seven or more points in two games, which should continue if the other guys around him can't go. Zach Kruse of Packers Wire had a fitting description for him:

Keep in mind, too, Williams did his damage on a week with zero preparation as the starter and against the strong front seven of the Chicago Bears.

Even if guys around him get healthy, Williams should see plenty of chances as the coaches look to put the best players on the field.

Marquise Goodwin, WR, SF

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Again, 2017 is odd—a weapon from the reeling San Francisco 49ers can really help owners right now.

Said weapon is top wideout Marquise Goodwin, the No. 1 wideout for a 49ers team with few of them to begin with.

Goodwin caught a touchdown in Week 10 on two targets. Perhaps more noteworthy is the fact he has now had eight or more targets in two of his past four outings. So not only is the usage there, his big-play ability means even his low-usage days could turn in nice fantasy production.

The 49ers seem to have a bit of new life under the direction of quarterback C.J. Beathard, making Goodwin an interesting add. As noted, wideout is deep as is. But Goodwin has enough potential here to at least be considered by owners on all ends of the spectrum.

Marcedes Lewis, TE, JAX

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

At this point, one of the best things owners can do at tight end is stream on an almost weekly basis thanks to the lack of consistent names at the position.

Marcedes Lewis makes for an interesting option in Week 11. Bortles is hot and Lewis has five or more targets in each of his past two outings. He's been silent for most of the year, but a 24.2-point outburst in Week 3 at least suggests he's capable of big games.

On paper, Lewis should be a gigantic part of the plan in Week 11 against the Browns, the team coughing up the third-most points on average to opposing tight ends, including 16.1 to Jesse James and 18.8 to Tyler Kroft.

Lewis could be the latest in a long line of success stories against the Browns, so owners who want to gamble on a matchup know where to look.

