Baseball Hall of Famer, Red Sox Legend Bobby Doerr Dies at Age 99

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox announced Tuesday that club legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Bobby Doerr died at the age of 99.

According to MLB.com's Ian Browne, Doerr was the oldest living Hall of Famer and former Red Sox player prior to his death.

Doerr spent his entire 14-year career with the Red Sox from 1937 through 1951, with the exception of 1945 when he served in World War II.

Playing only second base, Doerr was a .288 career hitter with 223 home runs, 1,247 RBI, 1,094 runs scored and 2,042 hits.

He was named an All-Star on nine occasions, including his penultimate season in 1950 when he hit .294 and reached career highs with 27 homers and 120 RBI.

Although he never won a World Series, Doerr hit .409 in the 1946 Fall Classic, which the St. Louis Cardinals won in seven games.

Following his playing career, Doerr served as a scout and eventually a first base coach for the Red Sox before he became the expansion Toronto Blue Jays' hitting coach in 1977, a position he stayed at until 1981.

Despite falling short of championship glory as a player, Doerr was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1986, and he received a World Series ring in 2004 when the Red Sox ended their title drought, per Browne.