Raiders Ceremony in Las Vegas Attended by NFL Owners, Legends and Celebrities

John Locher/Associated Press

The Raiders held a stadium groundbreaking ceremony Monday night in Las Vegas ahead of their expected move from Oakland by 2020.

According to ESPN.com's Paul Gutierrez, there was no shortage of noteworthy league figures present, including Raiders owner Mark Davis.

In addition, team owners Robert Kraft, Stan Kroenke and Dean Spanos attended, as did NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Comedian George Lopez emceed the event, which was also well-attended by Raiders legends such as Howie Long, Fred Biletnikoff, Jim Plunkett, Tom Flores and Cliff Branch.

There were nearly 1,000 guests in attendance for the ceremony, which Davis highlighted by saying, "I hope my dad would be proud," in reference to late Raiders owner Al Davis.

In March, NFL owners approved the Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas by a 31-1 vote. The Miami Dolphins were the only team to vote against it, per ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith).

According to Gutierrez, the Raiders' Las Vegas stadium is a dome that will seat 65,000 and cost $1.9 billion to complete.

While the Raiders' lease at the Oakland Coliseum only runs through 2018, Davis said the team is open to playing there again in 2019 while waiting for the Vegas stadium to be completed.

The Raiders have struggled this season but remain in the AFC playoff mix with a record of 4-5.