    Raiders Ceremony in Las Vegas Attended by NFL Owners, Legends and Celebrities

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2017

    Raiders owner Mark Davis, center, poses for photographers beside Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, left, and NFL commissioner Roger Godell during a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Oakland Raiders' stadium Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    The Raiders held a stadium groundbreaking ceremony Monday night in Las Vegas ahead of their expected move from Oakland by 2020.

    According to ESPN.com's Paul Gutierrez, there was no shortage of noteworthy league figures present, including Raiders owner Mark Davis.

    In addition, team owners Robert Kraft, Stan Kroenke and Dean Spanos attended, as did NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

    Comedian George Lopez emceed the event, which was also well-attended by Raiders legends such as Howie Long, Fred Biletnikoff, Jim Plunkett, Tom Flores and Cliff Branch.

    There were nearly 1,000 guests in attendance for the ceremony, which Davis highlighted by saying, "I hope my dad would be proud," in reference to late Raiders owner Al Davis.

    In March, NFL owners approved the Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas by a 31-1 vote. The Miami Dolphins were the only team to vote against it, per ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith).

    According to Gutierrez, the Raiders' Las Vegas stadium is a dome that will seat 65,000 and cost $1.9 billion to complete.

    While the Raiders' lease at the Oakland Coliseum only runs through 2018, Davis said the team is open to playing there again in 2019 while waiting for the Vegas stadium to be completed.

    The Raiders have struggled this season but remain in the AFC playoff mix with a record of 4-5.

    Related

      Oakland Raiders logo
      Oakland Raiders

      What Will the Raiders Look Like in 3 Years?

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report
      Oakland Raiders logo
      Oakland Raiders

      NFL Kicks Raiders Fans Again with 'Home' Game

      Jerry McDonald
      via The Mercury News
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Is Goff or Wentz Next Face of the NFL?

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Fantasy BS Meter After Week 10

      Matt Camp
      via Bleacher Report