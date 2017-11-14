Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: Breaking Down Each Position

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

It's safe to say the entering Week 11 of the 2017 NFL season, most fantasy owners are looking back, scratching their heads wondering where it all went wrong?

Fantasy football is a cruel, cruel game that separates the weak from the strong-minded. At this point of the season, the outlook of your league's playoff picture is taking focus.

Whether you're undefeated at 10-0 with a secured first bye, or a middle-of-the-pack owner with a .500 record desperate for a sixth seed, just remember that the season is not over yet and there are still meaningful games left to be played.

Here, we'll take a look at Week 11's Top 10 players for each position in your lineup to better flesh out who are the top projected players will be moving forward. Sometimes it's best to keep things as simple as possible in fantasy and not overthink a certain player's matchup. Star power matters in fantasy, and Week 11 will be a showcase for the top fantasy producers this season.

Week 11 Quarterbacks

Can Tom Brady really play until he's 50? At the moment, it looks like he could play until he's 93.

For all the early-season talk regarding the New England Patriots and how much they were struggling, here they are going into Week 11 with a 7-2 record coming off an impressive showing against the Denver Broncos this past Sunday, blowing out the Broncos 41-16.

Brady, who threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns, has put himself right back into the MVP conversation with his recent performances. On the season, Brady has 2,807 passing yards with a 67.3 completion percentage, 19 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Those numbers are absurd for any quarterback, not to mention one who's supposed to be in the twilight of his career.

Projected to score 21.88 fantasy points against the Oakland Raiders, who surrender the 12th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, Brady is a lock to put up points for the Patriots offense and your fantasy team.

Week 11 Wide Receivers

Antonio Brown A.J. Green Julio Jones Mike Evans Michael Thomas Doug Baldwin Adam Thielen Brandin Cooks Tyreek Hill DeAndre Hopkins

Another week, and not much changes at the top of the fantasy rankings for wide receivers.

The likes of Antonio Brown, A.J. Green and Julio Jones are always among the Top 3 projected wideouts in fantasy each week, and for good reason. But this week, let's look one spot further down the rankings at Mike Evans, who will be returning from suspension this week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of an offensive jolt with Jameis Winston out injured for the time being. Sure, Tampa Bay won in Week 10, but they also scored 15 points against the New York Jets—that's just not going to cut it for a team that had high expectations coming into this season.

Evans is one of the premier downfield threats in the NFL and will be anxious to make up for his absence in Week 10 by putting up monster numbers.

Projected to score 10.11 fantasy points this week against the Miami Dolphins, who have been getting torched all season long including a Week 10 blowout loss (45-21) to the Carolina Panthers, this could be Evans' breakout game of the season. Start him with confidence.

Week 11 Running Backs

Le’Veon Bell Todd Gurley II Kareem Hunt Leonard Fournette Mark Ingram Melvin Gordon LeSean McCoy Jordan Howard Adrian Peterson Alvin Kamara

It's not often that you see two running backs from the same team featured in the same Top 10 list, but Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara aren't your average running backs.

Somehow, the New Orleans Saints have done what no team in the NFL has been able to do: Maintain a successful running back committee. While the Saints have given up aspects of their passing game, the results of a more run-oriented offense have paid off.

In Week 10, Ingram and Kamara combined for 237 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Ingram had three scores while Kamara had one, but both players crossed the 100-yard mark. Ingram is being used more as in-between the tackles runner while Kamara has been used mostly on passing downs or plays designed to get him into space.

If you were smart enough to handcuff Kamara to Ingram at the beginning of the season, make another smart decision to start both of them in Week 11 when the Saints take on the Washington Redskins as both Ingram and Kamara are projected to score at least 11.81 fantasy points this week.



Week 11 Tight Ends



Rob Gronkowski Travis Kelce Zach Ertz Evan Engram Jimmy Graham Delanie Walker Jared Cook Kyle Rudolph Austin Hooper Hunter Henry

Ladies and gentlemen, it appears that Jimmy Graham is officially back.

The Seattle Seahawks tight end is back to putting smiles on his fantasy owners' faces, as he has been playing terrific as of late. In the last five weeks, Graham has found the end zone a total of six times, including four touchdowns in his last three games.

In Week 10, Graham only had six receptions for 27 yards, but he scored twice to tally 14.70 points in standard Yahoo leagues. Any time the Seahawks are in the red zone, Russell Wilson is looking for his tight end over the middle.

While he may seem a bit touchdown-dependent, Graham is still a bona fide No. 1 option at tight end and should be played week in, week out until further notice.



Week 11 Defenses

Jacksonville Minnesota Pittsburgh Denver Kansas City Green Bay Arizona New Orleans Baltimore Seattle

Defense has to be the most underrated position in fantasy football. But why is that? After all, they do make a significant impact on your final points tally.

If you're a Jacksonville defense owner, then you know what I'm talking about.

The "Sacksonville" Jaguars defense has been on a tear this season with an impressive pass rush that has 35 sacks, 11 interceptions, seven fumble recoveries and four defensive touchdowns on the season.

In terms of fantasy production, the Jaguars defense didn't perform that well, scoring just five points in a 20-17 win, but they'll look to rebound in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns, who will surely cough up the ball at least once or twice all while leaving their rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer vulnerable to getting sacked.

Week 11 Kickers

Harrison Butker Stephen Gostkowski Greg Zuerlein Wil Lutz Dan Bailey Justin Tucker Chris Boswell Matt Prater Jake Elliott Ryan Succop

Ah, yes. The most overlooked fantasy position of all, the kicker.

The kicker position on a fantasy team is the most insecure position on the team. At any given time, especially during a bye week, a kicker can be cut and replaced by a new one without a second thought. Over recent seasons, the only kicker who looked worth keeping every week was Justin Tucker. This season, while Tucker is still great, there are other names to keep an eye on especially if other owners in your league decide to place them on the waiver wire.

One kicker who could still be available in your league is Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.

Butker, owned in just 40 percent of Yahoo leagues, has been solid for the Chiefs this season since taking over as the team's starter in Week 4. He has eclipsed the 20-point mark twice in six weeks, scoring double-digits on four occasions.

Coming off a bye week, Butker should be well-rested for the rest of the regular season. If you pick him up and plug him into your lineup, you may not have to worry about your fantasy kicker for the rest of the season.