Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho Would 'Perfectly Suit' Barcelona, Says Ronaldinho

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Former Barcelona forward Ronaldinho believes Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho would "perfectly suit" the La Liga club.

The Blaugrana were linked with a move for the Brazilian in the summer, though the Reds dug their heels in to keep their star man. Ronaldinho believes his compatriot would thrive if he was to make the switch to the Camp Nou.

"I would be very happy to see such a talented player wear the shirt I wore for so many years," the Barcelona ambassador told Sky Sports News. "I believe the way he plays will perfectly suit Barcelona and would be delighted to see a player of such quality wear the shirt."

EZEQUIEL BECERRA/Getty Images

As noted in the report, Barcelona had three offers rejected for Coutinho in the previous transfer window, with the third amounting to around £113 million. The Liverpool No. 10 also lodged a transfer request.

Barca will likely make another attempt to sign the 25-year-old when the transfer market opens again in January.

Coutinho spoke to the media recently and insisted he is content as things stand, as relayed by Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol:

Ronaldinho lit up the Camp Nou during his five years at the football club, helping the team win La Liga twice and the UEFA Champions League. The Brazilian was mesmerising with the ball at his feet and the finest player on the planet at his best.

While Coutinho is not to that standard yet, he's blossoming into one of the best attacking midfielders in the game. And often a move to a juggernaut of a football club like Barcelona can help push players on to new heights.

After all, despite the speculation that's surrounded him in recent months, Coutinho has continued to excel. As noted by Goal UK, he's got an eye for the spectacular:

That trait, Coutinho's technical ability, dribbling skill and change of pace make him a stylistic fit for Barcelona's traditions. It's why it's easy to see him blossoming alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez if he was to join.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

But Liverpool have offered little indication that they would be willing to sell Coutinho despite the relentless links. And midway through the campaign it's difficult to see them changing their stance on a player who is still so important to Jurgen Klopp's side.

So while Barcelona may move again for the midfielder, it'd be a shock to see Coutinho attempt to force through a transfer to the club in January. It means Ronaldinho may have to wait for a while yet before he gets to see his compatriot in the colours of his old club.