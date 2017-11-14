Kyle Shanahan Discusses Marquise Goodwin Playing After Son's Death

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was impressed with wide receiver Marquise Goodwin's ability to play during Sunday's 31-21 victory over the New York Giants after the death of his son.

"For a guy to go through that, to have those emotions, to go the whole night before not sleeping very much and then to come out there and have some very pivotal plays in that game and make a huge difference, it says a lot about the guy," Shanahan said Monday, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. "And regardless of whether he played good or bad, the fact that he was out there and tried his hardest and tried to help us was the most important [thing]."

Shanahan's comments came after Goodwin announced on Instagram his son died from complications during his wife's pregnancy. The baby was prematurely delivered at 4 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Goodwin's 83-yard touchdown reception was the first touchdown of the game and gave the 49ers the lead in the second quarter. He blew a kiss toward the sky as he scored and appeared emotional as he knelt in the end zone following the touchdown.

"By the time I was able to talk to Marquise he was hurting but he was adamant he wanted to play, and that's something as a coach you respect," Shanahan said, per Wagoner. "You don't want someone just to tell that to you because that's what you want to hear as a coach. You want someone to tell it to you because they mean it. And you could tell 'Quise meant it."

According to Wagoner, Goodwin received a blessing from his wife to play, while Shanahan left the decision up to his receiver.

Goodwin figures to receive additional time with his family following his son's death as the 49ers enter their bye in Week 11. They return to the field in Week 12 to face the Seattle Seahawks.