NFL Power Rankings Week 11: 2017 Standings, Reaction for All Teams Post-MNF

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

Week 10 results should open your eyes to a few things that appeared murky through the first two months of the NFL season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers boast an impressive record, but there's a flaw that head coach Mike Tomlin must address if this club wants to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February.

In 2016, the AFC South sent a 9-7 division winner to the postseason with Brock Osweiler as its starting quarterback. This year, a wild-card team could emerge from that group.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans showed encouraging signs in Week 10. Why should we take both squads seriously in terms of playoff discussions?

Take a look at the standings after Week 10 and the Week 11 power rankings for an updated view of all 32 teams.

NFL Division Standings After Week 10

AFC East

1. New England Patriots (7-2)

2. Buffalo Bills (5-4)

3. Miami Dolphins (4-5)

4. New York Jets (4-6)

AFC North

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2)

2. Baltimore Ravens (4-5)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (3-6)

4. Cleveland Browns (0-9)

AFC South

1. Tennessee Titans (6-3)

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3)

3. Houston Texans (3-6)

4. Indianapolis Colts (3-7)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (6-3)

2. Oakland Raiders (4-5)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (3-6)

4. Denver Broncos (3-6)

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

2. Dallas Cowboys (5-4)

3. Washington Redskins (4-5)

4. New York Giants (1-8)

NFC North

1. Minnesota Vikings (7-2)

2. Detroit Lions (5-4)

3. Green Bay Packers (5-4)

4. Chicago Bears (3-6)

NFC South

1. New Orleans Saints (7-2)

2. Carolina Panthers (7-3)

3. Atlanta Falcons (5-4)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6)

NFC West

1. Los Angeles Rams (7-2)

2. Seattle Seahawks (6-3)

3. Arizona Cardinals (4-5)

4. San Francisco 49ers (1-9)

Week 11 Power Rankings

1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

2. New England Patriots (7-2)

3. New Orleans Saints (7-2)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2)

5. Kansas City Chiefs (6-3)

6. Minnesota Vikings (7-2)

7. Carolina Panthers (7-3)

8. Los Angeles Rams (7-2)

9. Seattle Seahawks (6-3)

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3)

11. Atlanta Falcons (5-4)

12. Washington Redskins (4-5)

13. Oakland Raiders (4-5)

14. Tennessee Titans (6-3)

15. Detroit Lions (5-4)

16. Dallas Cowboys (5-4)

17. Buffalo Bills (5-4)

18. Baltimore Ravens (4-5)

19. Los Angeles Chargers (3-6)

20. Denver Broncos (3-6)

21. Arizona Cardinals (4-5)

22. Cincinnati Bengals (3-6)

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6)

24. New York Jets (4-6)

25. Green Bay Packers (5-4)

26. Miami Dolphins (4-5)

27. Indianapolis Colts (3-7)

28. Chicago Bears (3-6)

29. Houston Texans (3-6)

30. San Francisco 49ers (1-9)

31. New York Giants (1-8)

32. Cleveland Browns (0-9)

Notable Rankings

No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers Play Down to Competition in Week 10

AJ Mast/Associated Press

At times, the Steelers will surprise you in a negative way. They barely escaped with a Week 1 victory in Cleveland. This talented team lost an overtime game on the road to the Chicago Bears. On Sunday, it trailed the Indianapolis Colts for three quarters before pulling out a late victory.

The Steelers' 7-2 record suggests the club belongs in the upper echelon of the power rankings, but the inconsistencies on the road should raise some concerns. Does the team experience lapses with focus? Pittsburgh only has two road games left in the season, but Tomlin should address the struggles away from home.

On a brighter note, the Steelers have won four consecutive games after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's quote about losing his edge on the field in Week 5:

Pay close attention to how Pittsburgh starts its heavyweight Thursday Night Football battle with the Titans, who lead the AFC South. The winner will emerge with a collective confidence boost.

Jacksonville Jaguars Crack Top 10

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Let's make something clear—an overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers doesn't come off as impressive. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars won the contest without much help from their lead running back. Leonard Fournette accumulated just 33 yards on 17 carries on Sunday.

Typically, the Jaguars' game plan calls for a heavy dose of Fournette while limiting quarterback Blake Bortles' pass attempts to minimize turnovers.

Bortles threw the ball 51 times against a pass defense that's surrendered 300 yards once in 2017. Still, the Jaguars emerged victorious.

Jacksonville's defense could mirror the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2003 defense in terms of shutting down the opposition. Cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey have locked down the perimeter. At 31 years old, Calais Campbell leads an aggressive pass rush with 11 sacks.

Don't pencil Jacksonville into Super Bowl LII yet, but defensive coordinator Todd Walsh, with head coach Doug Marrone's guidance, has developed one of the best defenses we've seen in recent times.

Keep an Eye on the No. 14 Tennessee Titans

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Titans have disguised themselves as the A student who does enough to barely pass the class but possesses the ability to do so much better—and they will going forward.

Maybe it's tough sledding through the AFC North, but Tennessee has earned three- or four-point victories over the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals over the past three games. This doesn't set off any notices about a team on the rise.

However, quarterback Marcus Mariota did something that should instill faith in the offense going forward. He ran the ball six times for 51 yards against the Bengals on Sunday. The Titans have a far more dynamic offense when he's able to take off with the football as a ball-carrier.

Mariota sat out in Week 5 due to a hamstring injury that clearly limited his mobility over the past few weeks. Now, with his legs as a threat, the Titans' ground attack will see a boost in time for a critical matchup against the Steelers on Thursday. Head coach Mike Mularkey said Mariota should be able to play despite a sore left shoulder and mild ankle sprain, according to Jason Wolf of The Tennessean.

After Pittsburgh, Tennessee goes through a soft three-game stretch against the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers. Expect the Titans' stock to rise leading up their Christmas Eve game against the Los Angeles Rams.