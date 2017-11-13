Cam Newton, Panthers Run Game Dominate Dolphins in 45-21 Win

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers did their part in the tight NFC South race Monday with a dominant 45-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Bank of America Stadium.

Carolina is now 7-3 after its third straight win and is right behind the 7-2 New Orleans Saints in the division.

Cam Newton led the way with 254 passing yards, 95 rushing yards and four touchdown throws, while Christian McCaffrey added a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown and Devin Funchess caught two scores.

Things look much worse for the Dolphins, who dropped their third straight and fell to 4-5 and further out of the AFC playoff picture.

They never stood a chance against Newton, who joined impressive company with his performance:

While Newton spearheaded the Panthers' victory, they received the group effort they need moving forward after they traded No. 1 receiver Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills. Carolina tallied a head-turning 294 rushing yards, 110 of which came from Jonathan Stewart.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the performance marked the first time in Panthers history they finished with four touchdown passes and more than 200 rushing yards in one game. What's more, their 548 total yards marked a franchise record.

Touchdowns from McCaffrey and Ed Dickson gave the Panthers a 17-7 halftime lead before the offense exploded for three touchdowns in the third quarter. Funchess hauled in a 28-yard touchdown reception, Cameron Artis-Payne scampered in from 12 yards out and McCaffrey notched his touchdown in the aerial attack, icing the victory.

Stewart didn't score, but he provided balance while Dickson, Russell Shepard, Funchess, McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel each tallied at least three catches.

Funchess led the way with five catches for 92 yards and the two scores, the second of which came with the game well in hand in the fourth. Samuel also impressed for stretches with five catches for 45 yards but left the contest in the third quarter after rolling his ankle under a defender.

It was no Benjamin and no problem for the Panthers, as the Dolphins were lost on the defensive side while Newton used his legs and variety of weapons to keep the home team on the winning side heading into the stretch run.

Carolina's defense was lost in the shuffle, given the 45 points and blowout win, but it also dominated when the game was still hanging in the balance.

Luke Kuechly played the role of leader with an interception and fourth-down stuff of Damien Williams, and the group effort was no surprise, considering it was tops in the league in yards allowed per game and third in points allowed per game entering play Monday.

Jay Cutler's final stat line of 22-of-37 passing for 213 yards and two touchdowns appeared solid, but much of the production—including a touchdown pass to Jarvis Landry in the fourth quarter—came after the result was no longer in doubt.

The Panthers stifled Williams for 19 yards on nine carries, although there was a temporary letdown against the rushing attack when Kenyan Drake broke free for a 66-yard touchdown run.

The burst ended a couple of notable droughts for the Dolphins:

It was far too little and too late for the visitors, who never threatened down the stretch and allowed Carolina to score touchdowns on each of its first four possessions of the second half.

Miami will look to turn things around in Week 11 with a home matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carolina will take its momentum into its bye before it hits the road to face the New York Jets in Week 12.