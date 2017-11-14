Latest Rumors, Preview for Final WWE SmackDown Live Before Survivor Series 2017

Credit: WWE.com

Tuesday's WWE SmackDown threatens to reshape the Survivor Series card.

A pair of championship bouts will decide who represents the blue brand at Sunday's pay-per-view. Charlotte Flair will look to seize the SmackDown Women's Championship from Natalya. Baron Corbin will have to fend off Sin Cara to remain United States champ.

It's all set to happen in Charlotte, North Carolina, the site of the last pit stop before Survivor Series.

Will Team Raw storm onto the scene? Who is set to make an appearance?

The SmackDown preview on WWE.com, backstage news and analysis help answer those questions as we preview the go-home show before it airs on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

News, Rumors

Raw's revenge looks to finally be on its way.

SmackDown invaded the red brand on Oct. 23. And to this point, there hasn't been a response from Raw. That is reportedly going to change on Tuesday night.

Dave Meltzer noted in Monday's Figure Four Online daily update: "Right now the Raw invasion of SmackDown is scheduled for tomorrow's show in Charlotte." In addition, PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported: "At least three members of the Raw roster, The Shield, are slated to be at this Tuesday's SmackDown taping."

The Shield will presumably have its sights set on The New Day after the trio cost Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins the Raw tag team titles last week.

And the situation with Paige's return continues to shift. The Anti-Diva had been out with a neck injury, and there had been word that she was penciled in to be a part of the blue brand.

But Johnson reported a change in plans: "Although there had been early plans for her to return on the SmackDown brand, PWInsider.com has learned that WWE will instead have her return to the Raw roster."

SmackDown Streaks

Team SmackDown's captain is on a roll.

Becky Lynch knocked off James Ellsworth last Tuesday. That marked her fourth win in a row, per CageMatch.net.

She's suddenly being booked like a contender again, something that hopefully remains true into and beyond Survivor Series.

Rusev, on the other hand, has been made to look like more of a chump of late. The powerhouse can't maintain a winning streak of any length.

After beating Big E on Halloween, Rusev lost to Randy Orton the following week. That continued a long-standing pattern. The Lion of Bulgaria hasn't won two televised matches in a row this year, per CageMatch.net, 3-4 on SmackDown thus far.

Last Leg of Survivor Series Build

The Shield took down The Miz and The Bar on Monday to gear up for Survivor Series. The Hounds of Justice's opponents will now get a shot to do the same.

The New Day is scheduled to face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in tag team action.

Credit: WWE.com

Last Tuesday, the two sides clashed verbally before Kofi Kingston pinned Zayn. The New Day will look to follow-up as KO and Zayn will be relegated to the spoiler role.

SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan will be back on Tuesday after suffering an attack from Kane when he visited Raw recently.

That ambush will only further fuel the ongoing animosity between the two brands. And if Raw is going to strike back against the blue brand before the PPV, it only has one final chance to do so.

Corbin and Sin Cara's recent battles have ended with either man battering the other, getting counted out or disqualified in the process. Their rivalry now raises the stakes as both the United States Championship and a spot on the Survivor Series lineup are at stake.

The Miz, representing Raw, awaits the winner of this bout.

A similar dynamic will play out with Natalya vs. Flair. Natalya was originally set to face Alexa Bliss from Raw in a champion-against-champion battle. But The Queen of Harts is no longer assured that opportunity. She has to now make it past Flair to maintain that spot.

These two Superstars have a long history, one that dates back to NXT. They will script one more chapter in their rivalry with an eye on gold and the Survivor Series spotlight.