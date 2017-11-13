Lonzo Ball Scores 7 Points on 3-of-10 Shooting in Lakers Win vs. Suns

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Two days removed from becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball had a game to forget as the Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns 100-93 on Monday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

Ball finished 3-of-10 from the field for seven points. He added five rebounds and five assists but turned the ball over four times. His minus-11 plus-minus rating was the worst of Los Angeles' five starters.

Despite his lackluster numbers, Ball was all smiles as he headed back to the locker room, courtesy of the Lakers' official Twitter account:

Ball wasn't the only Lakers starter to struggle. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram combined to shoot 11-of-36. Harrison Faigen of Lakers Nation thought Ball's numbers would've looked better if he had received a little more help from his teammates:

Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score a team-high 25 points. Clarkson and Corey Brewer, who scored 13 points, were pivotal in Los Angeles' victory.

Clarkson entered the game for Ball with 2:47 left in the third quarter. Ball watched the rest of the contest from the bench as the Lakers outscored the Suns 9-4 in the remainder of the period and 26-20 in the fourth quarter to lock up the win.

FanRag Sports' Jason Patt didn't think Ball's usage down the stretch made Ball family patriarch LaVar very happy:

Based on the result, it's hard to argue with head coach Luke Walton's decision to keep Ball off the floor. It will be worth watching whether that carries over going forward.

A number of Ball's NBA brethren have relished the opportunity to personally welcome him to the league, a trend that started on opening night when Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley bodied Ball to the floor.

Suns guard Devin Booker took his turn Monday. The Suns shared a replay of Booker backing Ball down in the post for two points and then giving the rookie a little shove in the second quarter:

The disrespect toward Ball wasn't limited to those on the court, either, as the Phoenix Suns Gorilla had some fun at Big Baller Brand's expense, according to the Orange County Register's Bill Oram:

Booker finished with a game-high 36 points, but Ball did well to help lock down Suns point guard Tyler Ulis, who scored two points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Ball will look to rebound Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Sixers big man Joel Embiid hasn't been shy about voicing his opinion of LaVar Ball but said it's all in good fun.

"I love Lonzo," Embiid said, per ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne. "The whole situation with them, I think it's just fun. I love what he's doing, especially with his own shoe. He's staking his own place. People think I hate him, but I love him."

Embiid's playful rivalry with the Ball family will add an entertaining storyline Wednesday night.