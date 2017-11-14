WWE Survivor Series 2017: The Shield vs. The New Day Will Steal the Show

credit: wwe.com

The Shield will go to war with The New Day at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday.

The two factions have serious heat right now and the time has come to settle it. The Survivor Series card may be stacked, but this match will steal the show.

Is there really any doubt?

This is the meeting of WWE's two most popular six-man combos of all time. On one side, the dominant top guys are back together and reliving their glory days. The Shield look better than ever, and now that Roman Reigns is healthy once again, the group can get back on track.

Their reunion came at the perfect time and they're hotter than before.

On the other side, the entertaining and fun-loving New Day is ready to take on The Hounds of Justice.

The New Day may look like cartoon characters, but fans know they're all business when they enter the squared circle. The New Day always leaves it all in the ring and that will be the case on Sunday.

The New Day did collectively show its teeth recently when the faction led the charge against the Raw roster. SmackDown Live invaded the flagship program and attacked Monday Night Raw's top stars.

The fact New Day is babyface made no difference; they were more than happy to smash and destroy everyone in their path.

The Shield surely hasn't forgotten that.

More importantly, though, The New Day is responsible for causing Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose's Raw tag team title loss to The Bar. Cesaro and Sheamus took advantage of The New Day's appearance during the title match on November 6 and left with the gold.

That was more than enough to warrant a match between The Shield and The New Day. But the fun does not stop there because the latter group has entered a different plane of existence in WWE.

Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods were the clowns of the company; they made the fans laugh and were good at it. They cracked silly jokes and made everyone smile in spite of how goofy they were. However there's now more of an edge to The New Day than before.

The New Day and The Usos battled in one of the most heated tag team rivalries fans have seen in quite some time.

Many believed the feud between the two teams had lasted too long, but they could not have been more wrong. Jimmy and Jey were made to feud with The New Day and that rivalry will become part of both teams' legacies.

The New Day proved it could bring a fight like no other team on SmackDown Live. The jokes and the laughs took a backseat to the action between the ropes. The WWE faithful found a new level of respect for the trio and that's the group coming to face The Shield at Survivor Series.

The Shield understands how dangerous New Day can be, but The Hounds of Justice dine on danger.

Like The Road Warriors before them, The Shield has destroyed and annihilated every threat that's opposed them. Their rise to power in WWE was unlike anything fans had seen and their longevity as singles stars over the last three years is testament to their individual abilities.

Together, however, The Shield is on another level and proved that in its own career-defining tag team war.

Rollins and Ambrose gave maximum effort during the war with Cesaro and Sheamus. Match of the Year candidates were offered, just as they were with The New Day and The Usos. Reigns may have been on the shelf during The Shield's reunion, but Ambrose and Rollins proudly carried the banner.

Both teams are entertaining and masters of their craft. But both can also deliver five-star bouts when it matters most. That's why the Survivor Series is the perfect place for them to conduct business. They have the spotlight on one of WWE's top events and will take full advantage of it.

The Shield and The New Day will make magic together and their match at Survivor Series will be talked about long after it's over.

Tom Clark can regularly be seen on Bleacher Report. His podcast, Tom Clark's Main Event, is available on iTunes, Google Play, iHeart Radio, Amazon Android, Windows Phone and online at boinkstudios.com