    Bayley Beats Mickie James, Dana Brooke to Earn Team Raw Spot for Survivor Series

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2017

    Credit: WWE.com

    Alicia Fox filled out Team Raw for Survivor Series after Bayley defeated Mickie James and Dana Brooke in a Triple Threat match Monday night on Raw.

    Bayley delivered a Bayley-to-Belly Suplex to Mickie James for the victory. WWE saluted the former NXT champion for earning her place on the Survivor Series card:

    Bayley joins Fox, Asuka, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax as the representatives for WWE's flagship show against Team SmackDown Live.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

         

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

      Corey Jacobs
      via Wrestling News
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

      Anthony Mango
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

      Kevin Wong
      via Bleacher Report