Bayley Beats Mickie James, Dana Brooke to Earn Team Raw Spot for Survivor Series

Alicia Fox filled out Team Raw for Survivor Series after Bayley defeated Mickie James and Dana Brooke in a Triple Threat match Monday night on Raw.

Bayley delivered a Bayley-to-Belly Suplex to Mickie James for the victory. WWE saluted the former NXT champion for earning her place on the Survivor Series card:

Bayley joins Fox, Asuka, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax as the representatives for WWE's flagship show against Team SmackDown Live.

