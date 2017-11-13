Matt Kalil Charged After His Pizza Franchise Allegedly Sells Beer to Minor

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Matt Kalil is being held liable after an employee from his franchise of the restaurant chain Pieology Pizza allegedly sold alcohol to a minor.

The Star Tribune's Paul Walsh reported a 17-year-old server from the restaurant facilitated the purchase of beer to a 19-year-old customer.

A police officer stepped in after the sale and reported it to the restaurant's general manager, who said the server hadn't completed the necessary alcohol training having just been hired by Pieology Pizza.

Kalil spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings. According to the Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson, the 28-year-old owns three Pieology franchises in Minnesota and one each in California and Texas. He explained his reasoning for joining the chain in 2015:

"I'm not going to spend my money on a franchise if I don't like something, but after seeing and tasting the product myself, I thought it was a great concept. ... A lot of professional athletes are for the most part losing a lot of their money, but I wanted to start out with something like this. I'm sure I'll invest in other things in the future, but my goal is to secure [my future] and keep the checks coming in."

Walsh reported Kalil will have a Dec. 15 appearance at Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis to be arraigned.