Tyron Smith Placed on IR with Knee Injury, Not Expected to Have Surgery

Tom Dahlin/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith has been placed on season-ending injured reserve and will miss a Week 17 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles because of a sprained knee, according to ESPN.com's Todd Archer.

The injury is not expected to require surgery.

Cornerback Orlando Scandrick was also placed on IR Friday with a back injury.

This is another setback for Smith after he missed time earlier this season with back and groin injuries. He also missed three games during the 2016 campaign because of multiple ailments.

When healthy, Smith serves as an anchor for Dallas' talented offensive line as a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time member of the All-Pro first team. His importance was clear during Dallas' 27-7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons when he was out with back and groin injuries, as Adrian Clayborn tallied six sacks and wrecked the Cowboys' game plan up front.

The performance inspired Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News to say Smith was even more important to the Cowboys offense than running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Dallas will likely turn toward Byron Bell along the offensive front to make up for Smith's absence.

Bell, 28, has appeared in 11 games this season and played 95.9 percent of Dallas' offensive snaps last week against the Seattle Seahawks after Smith left three plays into the game.