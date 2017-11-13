Zach Britton Trade Rumors: Dodgers, Cubs Interested in Orioles' Star Closer

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton has one more year of team control remaining on his current contract, and the Orioles wouldn't be lacking for potential trade partners if they made the two-time All-Star available.

FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reported Monday the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers have spoken with Baltimore about a possible deal.

The Orioles have a number of reasons why they should consider trading Britton, with his contract one of the biggest.

Kenley Jansen re-signed with the Dodgers for $80 million over five years last offseason, while Aroldis Chapman got a five-year, $86 million deal from the New York Yankees, which is the richest contract for a closer.

If Baltimore is going to be serious about re-signing Manny Machado, who will become a free agent in 2019 as well, tying up millions in an extension for Britton may not be the best use of its resources.

There's also the question of whether Britton will be more of a luxury than an asset for the Orioles in 2018. If Baltimore slips out of playoff contention again, it will have little need for an elite closer. Trading Britton could help the Orioles get a top prospect or two to help rebuild.

The fact the Dodgers and Cubs are interested in the left-hander is not surprising. The past two National League champions will again have World Series aspirations in 2018.

Heyman reported in July that Los Angeles was pursuing Britton, and the lefty would provide plenty of help for Jansen, who was overworked in the postseason. Chicago, meanwhile, may need to replace Wade Davis, who's the best closer on the free agent market this offseason.