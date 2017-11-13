Giants Trade Rumors: San Francisco Targeting Billy Hamilton, Jackie Bradley Jr.

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants are reportedly looking to bolster their outfield defense this offseason and have their eyes on Cincinnati Reds outfielder Billy Hamilton and Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the news Monday, noting general manager Bobby Evans wants to bolster the outfield defense with a potential trade.

It makes sense San Francisco would be in the market for better outfield defenders.

According to FanGraphs, it finished dead last in the league with minus-45 total defensive runs saved above average in the outfield during the 2017 campaign. While there were other reasons that contributed to the Giants' abysmal 64-98 record, having poor outfield defense in spacious AT&T Park didn't help as they finished in last place in the National League West.

Hamilton has been responsible for positive runs saved totals every year of his career and posted a plus-nine in 2017, per FanGraphs. Bradley also posted a plus-nine total in 2017 playing solely centerfield after seeing time at the corner spots earlier in his career, per FanGraphs.

They would bring more than their potent gloves to the Bay Area.

Hamilton stole a career-high 59 bases in 2017, marking his fourth straight season he topped 55 swiped bags. He is one of the fastest players in the entire league and can single-handedly wreck an inning for an opposing pitcher simply by reaching first base.

Bradley isn't the stolen base threat Hamilton is but drilled 17 home runs in 2017 and 26 long balls in 2016. He would add a potent bat to a San Francisco lineup that finished last in baseball with 128 home runs last season.