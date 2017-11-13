Roy Miller Waived by Chiefs After Arrest on Domestic Battery Charges

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday they waived defensive tackle Roy Miller.

The move came two days after Miller's arrest on a charge of domestic battery in Jacksonville, Florida, according to ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid addressed Miller's departure when speaking to reporters Monday.

"We did release Roy and we're going to move on from that," Reid said, per the Kansas City Star's Terez A. Paylor. "I can't really talk about anything from a legal standpoint, so I'm gonna just leave it at that."

Miller appeared in seven games for the Chiefs and registered six combined tackles for the team prior to his departure.

The Kansas City Star's Maria Torres obtained the police report from Miller's arrest. The officer responding to the scene reported Nicole Miller, wife of the nine-year NFL veteran, had a cut on her face, a scratch on the back of her neck and a braid pulled from her head.

Nicole Miller told police her husband threw her cellphone in a toilet and prevented her from recovering it, which an eyewitness corroborated. The eyewitness also told authorities they heard "thumping" coming from a room in which Nicole and Roy Miller were arguing.

According to DiRocco, Roy Miller has a court hearing scheduled for Nov. 28 after being released from the Duval County Jail in Jacksonville.