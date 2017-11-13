Report: NFL Owners 'Urging' Penalties Against Cowboys over Roger Goodell Dispute

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Multiple NFL owners are reportedly "urging consideration of a variety of penalties" against Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for his dispute with Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported the news Monday, noting a fine, suspension or loss of a draft pick or picks were raised as potential punishments. Maske clarified the sources he cited "stopped short of mentioning forcing Jones to sell."

That is notable because Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Sunday some owners discussed such a move, "which flows from Article VIII of the NFL's Constitution and Bylaws."

Florio noted one of the article's sections allows the commissioner to enforce the forfeiture of a team if an owner "has been or is guilty of conduct detrimental to the welfare of the league or professional football."

The notion has only been entertained, per Florio, because of "the belief among owners that Jones instigated Papa John's CEO John Schnatter to disparage the NFL, blaming league leadership for ratings declines and, in turn, a reduction in Papa John's revenues."

On Nov. 1, Schnatter said his company's association with the NFL had hurt business, citing poor leadership by the league and players who've protested racial inequality and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem, per Darren Rovell of ESPN.com.

According to Clarence E. Hill Jr. and Drew Davison of the Star-Telegram, "Jones has an issue with the contract extension and the power of the commissioner."

Hill and Davison noted that because Goodell is set to maintain his position for 18 months, Jones doesn't think there is a need to rush Goodell's extension.