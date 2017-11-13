Colin Kaepernick: Meek Mill Victim of 'Systemic Oppression' After Prison Term

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick is among those speaking out in support of rapper Meek Mill after his two-to-four year prison sentence for violating parole.

The former 49ers quarterback took to Instagram to describe incarceration rates in the United States, calling the artist a victim of "systemic oppression."

He continued to describe the problems facing the criminal justice system:

"Yes, there needs to be action surrounding sentencing reform, but there needs to also be action taken around abolishing the racialized norms of injustice that can lead to Meek Mill serving 2-4 years in prison for non-violent parole violations, and Brock Turner serving 3 months in prison for three felony counts of sexual assault."

He added to his message on Twitter:

Meek Mill was arrested twice this year, once for his involvement in a fight and the other for reckless endangerment after riding his dirt bike without a helmet.

This was enough to earn a heavy-handed sentence for violation of parole, which was followed by widespread criticism. In addition to Kaepernick, several in the sports community have discussed the situation:

Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin also wrote a letter to Judge Genece E. Brinkley prior to sentencing asking for leniency, according to DeAntae Prince of Sports Illustrated.

Kaepernick was named Citizen of the Year by GQ on Monday following protests against racial injustice last year as well as his work in communities. He has also pledged $1 million in donations to help various programs around the world.