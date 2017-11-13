LaMelo Ball Says Chino Hills Has Gone 'From the Best to the Worst'

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball is no longer a fan of his old school, Chino Hills High School in Chino Hills, California.

Ball, the younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, tweeted his frustrations with the place Monday:

The tweet comes after his father, LaVar, elected to remove him from the school and home school him for two years before a potential college basketball career.

Notably, Lonzo also played at Chino Hills before he went to UCLA for a season prior to his NBA career.

Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times reported on Oct. 3 LaVar asked Chino Hills basketball coach Dennis Latimore to add four players to the team. According to Jeff Goodman of ESPN, LaVar was "already frustrated" with Latimore before making the request.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne passed along additional quotes from the eldest Ball highlighting his contemptuous relationship with Latimore:

LaVar is clearly not the only member of the Ball family who isn't the biggest fan of where Chino Hills is at the moment.

LaMelo is still a highly regarded basketball prospect despite no longer being in the program. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, he is a 5-star prospect and the No. 17 overall player and No. 4 point guard in the class of 2019.