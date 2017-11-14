NFL Predictions Week 11: Top Odds, Picks, Projections for Every Game on Schedule

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Parity could be nonexistent in Week 11 of the 2017 NFL season, which could make for a really fun slate of upcoming games.

While there are some potential nail-biters on deck in Week 11, such as the high-powered NFC showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings or a divisional clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, many other games look to be blowouts.

Five teams are favored over their opponents by a spread of at least five points, and the 6-3 Kansas City Chiefs are favored by nearly two touchdowns over the 1-8 New York Giants, per OddsShark.

Let's take a closer look at all the games on the schedule in Week 11 and break down the odds and picks for each one. Projected winners are indicated in italics.

Note that the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers have byes in Week 11.

NFL Week 11 Odds and Picks

Thursday, Nov. 16

Tennessee at Pittsburgh (-7): 8:25 p.m., NFLN

Sunday, Nov. 19

Arizona (-1.5) at Houston: 1:00 p.m., Fox

Baltimore (-3) at Green Bay: 1:00 p.m., CBS

Detroit (-3) at Chicago: 1:00 p.m., Fox

Jacksonville (-7.5) at Cleveland: 1:00 p.m., CBS

Kansas City (-13.5) at N.Y. Giants: 1:00 p.m., CBS

L.A. Rams at Minnesota (-2.5): 1:00 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay at Miami (-3): 1:00 p.m., Fox

Washington at New Orleans (-7.5): 1:00 p.m., Fox

Buffalo at L.A. Chargers (-4): 4:05 p.m., Fox

Cincinnati at Denver (-2.5): 4:25 p.m., CBS

New England (-5.5) at Oakland: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia (-3.5) at Dallas: 8:30 p.m., NBC

Monday, Nov. 20

Atlanta at Seattle (-3): 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Biggest Week 11 Favorites

Kansas City Chiefs

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Well, this just isn't fair.

The 6-3 Chiefs, one of the league's best teams, will take on the 1-8 New York Giants, certainly one of its worst, in Week 11.

Vegas favors the Chiefs at -13.5, and it's not a stretch of the imagination in the least to think that Kansas City can cover that spread.

The Chiefs offense is averaging 28.1 points per game, while the Giants are barely able to put up 16.

Not only that, but Kansas City is well-rested coming off a bye week, while New York limps into the matchup having just allowed the lowly San Francisco 49ers to earn their first win of the season in Week 10.

That game wasn't even close, with the 49ers defeating the Giants 31-21.

It looks to be rock bottom for the Giants, though that means they have nowhere to go but up.

That doesn't look likely to happen this week.

Projection: Chiefs 30, Giants 9

New Orleans Saints

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Don't look now, but the 7-2 Saints are riding a seven-game winning streak, tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for the longest this season, and are in first place in the NFC South heading into their Week 11 matchup with Washington.

New Orleans is favored in that game by 7.5 points.

Averaging 29.8 points per game, New Orleans has straight-up embarrassed some of its opponents this season, such as when it dropped 34 points on the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 or 52 points on the Detroit Lions in Week 6.

Most recently, New Orleans shocked the Buffalo Bills, one of the league's most stout defenses, in Week 10, putting up 47 points in a lopsided win.

Perhaps most surprising about the Saints' dominant win is that quarterback Drew Brees didn't have to toss any touchdown passes in order for the team to arrive at those 47 points.

Running back Mark Ingram led the backfield with 131 yards on 21 carries and a whopping three touchdowns, while Alvin Kamara, Trey Edmunds and Brees himself each added another carry for a score.

Ingram now leads the NFL in touchdowns, with seven, and he and rookie Kamara have made for a deadly backfield that could carry the Saints all the way to the NFC championship game.

For now, however, it should help carry them over Washington in Week 11.

Projection: Saints 34, Washington 20

Jacksonville Jaguars

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Jaguars may have needed an extra quarter to sneak by the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17 in overtime in Week 10, but they pulled it off and improved to 6-3 on the season.

Now, Jacksonville should be able to catch its breath as it prepares to match up against the 0-9 Cleveland Browns—the only winless team remaining in the league.

Jacksonville is one of the league's most promising young teams, but its development hit a speed bump this season with injuries to some of its top weapons.

No. 1 wideout Allen Robinson is on injured reserve after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL, and wide receiver Allen Hurns has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns with a right ankle injury suffered against the Chargers, per the Associated Press (via Fox Sports).

Hurns, who had seven receptions for 70 yards, was a big factor in the Jaguars' win over the Chargers. One of his crucial plays was crawling out of bounds late in the game to avoid a 10-second runoff and keep the Jaguars alive to win in overtime.

Jacksonville should still have no problem defeating Cleveland in Week 11, but losing Hurns will hurt. Per the AP, head coach Doug Marrone does not have a timeline for Hurns' return.

However, the Jags are feeling confident. Former Brown Tashaun Gipson, now a safety for the Jaguars, said, "I truly hope that we hang 40 on them," per ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

Projection: Jaguars 28, Browns 6

Odds courtesy of OddsShark and current as of Nov. 14.