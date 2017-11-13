Downhill Skier David Poisson Dies at Age 35 After Training Crash

Downhill Skier David Poisson Dies at Age 35 After Training CrashNovember 13, 2017
Downhill skier David Poisson died at the age of 35 after a training crash Monday.
CBC News reported the news and cited the French Ski Federation, noting the crash occurred at Nakiska Ski Area in Alberta while Poisson and the French Alpine ski team were preparing for upcoming World Cup races in North America.
Poisson captured the bronze medal in downhill at the 2013 world championships.
Many in the skiing community expressed their grief following the news:
Steven Nyman @Steven_Nyman
My heart goes out to David Poissons family, friends and teammates. He was a good man, a beast and a friend. I will miss him. The whole World Cup Tour will miss him.2017-11-13 20:42:53
Chemmy Alcott @ChemmySki
Can't believe the tragic news of #davidpoisson today.A great guy who was always either charging or smiling. ❤️ to all his family. @fisalpine2017-11-13 21:16:27
Kelly VanderBeek @KellyVSki
I'm in shock. France's David Poisson has died after a crash at Nakiska while training. My heart goes out to the entire community, but especially his family, friends, and all those who loved him. https://t.co/Pq2bt4hSjX2017-11-13 19:54:24
The International Ski Federation also released a statement about Poisson's death, offering "its sincerest condolences to the teammates, friends and loved ones" of Poisson and pointing to his list of accomplishments since he debuted in 2004, including his bronze medal in 2013 and a podium finish at the 2015 World Cup downhill.