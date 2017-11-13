Grand Slam of Darts 2017: Scores, Results, Updated Schedule After Monday

Harry Trump/Getty Images

Eight players qualified for the knockout stages of the 2017 Grand Slam of Darts on Monday as four of the competition's eight groups came to a close at Wolverhampton's Civic Hall.

Gary Anderson and Berry van Peer finished first and second, respectively, in Group H and advanced after beating Simon Whitlock and Cameron Menzies, both of whom bowed out of the tournament.

Peter Wright edged Alan Norris 5-4 and progressed as runner-up in Group E, with Australian Corey Cadby taking top spot in the pool following his own 5-4 victory against Glen Durrant.

Later on Monday, Stephen Bunting beat Scott Mitchell 5-4 to sign off his group campaign with a faultless record, finishing just above Dave Chisnall, who advanced despite a sorry defeat to Jeffrey de Zwaan.

Mensur Suljovic and Michael Smith also qualified for the Grand Slam's next phase following respective wins over James Wilson and Mark McGeeney.

Read on for a breakdown of Monday's results from the penultimate evening of group-stage action from the 2017 Grand Slam of Darts, along with a look toward Tuesday's group-stage schedule.

Monday's Results

Gary Anderson 5-2 Simon Whitlock

Berry van Peer 5-4 Cameron Menzies

Corey Cadby 5-4 Glen Durrant

Peter Wright 5-4 Alan Norris

Michael Smith 5-4 Mark McGeeney

Mensur Suljovic 5-4 James Wilson

Jeffrey de Zwaan 5-4 Dave Chisnall

Stephen Bunting 5-4 Scott Mitchell

Tuesday Schedule (7 p.m. BST start)

Robert Cross vs. Ross Montgomery

Robbie Green vs. Peter Machin

Daryl Gurney vs. Darren Webster

Gerwyn Price vs. Jamie Hughes

Phil Taylor vs. James Wade

Raymond van Barneveld vs. Steve Lennon

Michael van Gerwen vs. Joe Murnan

Mark Webster vs. Danny Noppert

Recap

Anderson enjoyed the most one-sided win of Monday's afternoon session and ran out a 5-2 winner over Whitlock, where he finished with a high checkout of 130 and recorded two 13-darters with an average of 104.73, per the official PDC Darts website.

Anderson finished runner-up in this competition six years ago and is on track to challenge that record after topping Group H with three wins. He said after the match: "I thought it was a bit of an iffy game but I'm glad to get through with three wins. I've had a lot of time off but I'm getting back into it and starting to get my game back to where I want to be."

In Group H's closer, Van Peer's run at the Grand Slam of Darts continued thanks to a 5-4 slim win over Menzies, where the Dutchman battled back from 2-1 down to win three legs in succession.

Menzies persevered but missed his opportunities to win the fixture at 4-4, allowing Van Peer to sneak in and finish on double 10 to qualify for the second stage in his debut Grand Slam appearance. He unsurprisingly cut an emotional figure in the aftermath, via PDC Darts:

Wright was forced to bring out his best shots against Norris, who glanced a 4-3 after seven sets and looked to have beaten his Scottish foe to a place in the knockout stages.

Except it was at that point Wright forced a decider with a heroic 170 finish, via PDC Darts, before sealing a hard-fought win with a 14-darter:

The close results kept on coming as Suljovic and Smith advanced from Group G, the former beating Wilson 5-4 after the latter glanced past McGeeney by the same scoreline.

They'll be joined in the next round of the competition by Bunting, who completed his 100-percent run through the competition's group stage after beating Mitchell 5-4 to advance with three wins from three.

Chisnall's surprise defeat to De Zwaan meant a victory against "The Bullet" would have seen Mitchell into the next phase, but the former just about squeezed in with a slightly superior leg difference.

De Zwaan, 21, may have still finished at the bottom of Group F, but a shock result against a player of Chisnall's stature will give him considerable confidence for future tournaments.