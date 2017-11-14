NFL Week 11 Picks: Predicting the Winner and Score for All Upcoming Matchups

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Week 11 will start with a must-see Thursday night matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans. Competition between division leaders continues on Sunday. The upstart Los Angeles Rams go on the road to play the Minnesota Vikings for an early 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

The upcoming slate of games concludes with an intriguing contest featuring the Atlanta Falcons, who will look to maintain some momentum against the Seattle Seahawks.

Keep in mind it's the last week for byes, so there's no rest for the weary through December.

How will division leaders fare against each other in Week 11? Should we worry about the Seahawks with injuries hampering the secondary?

Week 11 Matchups and Score Predictions

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 28-24

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants: Chiefs 41-10

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears: Lions 23-20

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers: Ravens 24-13

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns: Jaguars 23-14

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans: Cardinals 28-12

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 27-21

Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints: Saints 31-21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins: Buccaneers 28-17

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers: Bills 21-17

New England Patriots at Oakland Raiders (Mexico City): Patriots 38-20

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos: Broncos 20-17

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys: Eagles 34-20

Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks: Falcons 27-24

Notable Predictions

Pittsburgh Steelers Expose Tennessee Titans Secondary

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Steelers will play five of their final seven games at home, which bodes well for a team that struggles against lesser competition on the road.

We should consider the Tennessee Titans a serious contender with quarterback Marcus Mariota regaining his mobility in the pocket. However, head coach Mike Mularkey's group draws a bad matchup in Week 11.

The Titans allowed 261 passing yards to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, which goes down as a season high for him. In Week 10, Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Andy Dalton logged his third-highest passing yards total (265) against Tennessee.

If the Titans had issues keeping Flacco and Dalton under wraps, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger should find success racking up yards with Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Martavis Bryant and Le'Veon Bell catching passes.

Minnesota Vikings Limit Los Angeles Rams' Explosive Offense

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Everyone loves a good story. What better narrative than the No. 1 overall pick from the 2016 draft flourishing in an offense led by Sean McVay, the youngest head coach in the league at 31 years old?

In addition, the Rams, once again, have a potent offense. Though, it doesn't compare to the greatest show on turf when quarterback Kurt Warner and wideouts Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce wore the uniform.

When facing tougher defenses, quarterback Jared Goff hasn't looked as sharp. He registered a combined two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Washington Redskins, Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars—the Rams went 1-2 in those games.

Until Goff shows his ability to dissect formidable pass defenses, it's hard to trust him against one of the top units in the league. The Vikings surrendered 327 passing yards to quarterback Kirk Cousins in the previous week, but you should consider that a blip, not a trend.

Expect Minnesota to hold Goff to fewer than 250 passing yards and one touchdown. The Vikings also field a top-five run defense to handle running back Todd Gurley on the ground.

Atlanta Falcons Attack Seattle Seahawks Pass Defense in MNF Matchup

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

There's too much going on with the Seahawks to trust them at home against the Falcons.

First, we have to see how the pass defense fares without cornerback Richard Sherman who tore his Achilles' tendon in a Week 9 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Safety Earl Thomas has missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury, but head coach Pete Carroll expects him to play on Monday, John Boyle of Seahawks.com:

Secondly, Seattle's offense continues to go through a transition that heavily relies on the passing attack without much help on the ground. After a spectacular showing against the Houston Texans in Week 8, the Seahawks have averaged 18 points in the last two games.

Now likely without a stingy pass defense, opposing teams can potentially win shootouts against the Seahawks with enough offensive weapons.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, running back Devonta Freeman seems doubtful to play, but Atlanta has enough firepower to pull out a tight victory against a depleted secondary.