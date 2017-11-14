Week 11 Fantasy Football Projections: Best Streaming Options to Target

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Although few fantasy football teams are likely to be affected by the Week 11 bye weeks, there is usually still plenty of needs for immediate help.

The Colts, Jets, 49ers and Panthers are on bye this week, which could be damaging for those who have relied upon Cam Newton, Carlos Hyde or T.Y. Hilton for production. Josh McCown has also been a quality option, forcing desperate teams to look elsewhere to complete their rosters.

Perhaps you don't have anyone on bye and your team just needs an upgrade at several positions. Fear not, because there are quality options likely still available in your league.

Quarterbacks

Case Keenum, Vikings (17 percent owned)

Although Case Keenum has generally been someone fans dismiss as a run-of-the-mill quarterback, he has played well this season:

He had 304 passing yards and four touchdowns Sunday against the Redskins, and although he also threw two interceptions, it was enough for him to move to 5-2 as a starter this season.

As Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports noted, he has also continued to hold off Teddy Bridgewater:

While he now faces a Rams defense that has improved since the beginning of the year, he could be in for another strong showing this week.

Joe Flacco, Ravens (11 percent owned)

Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Yes, Joe Flacco has been bad all season long with just eight touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a career-low 5.3 yards per attempt.

The bye week won't correct all of these problems, but it will help. Perhaps most importantly, it will provide a chance for his receivers to finally get healthy and on the same page with him. Jeremy Maclin, Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman have been on and off the field all year, hurting the passing attack.

Adding to the possible return of pass-catching running back Danny Woodhead and things could be much easier for Flacco this week.

Meanwhile, opposing quarterbacks have thrown for an average of 329.7 passing yards against the Packers defense over the last three games, including 297 last week from Mitchell Trubisky. Flacco has a chance to keep it going in Week 11.

Running Backs

Jamaal Williams, Packers (6 percent owned)

Both Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery left Sunday's game early due to injuries, with Jones ruled out for three to six weeks with an MCL injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Williams ended up earning 20 carries as the only player left in the backfield, tallying 67 rushing yards in the process. His effort was enough to impress his head coach Mike McCarthy:

If Montgomery is out next week, Williams becomes a must-start as what will likely become a three-down role. Even with Montgomery in the lineup, the rookie will likely get plenty of carries as the Packers try to establish the run to help out quarterback Brett Hundley.

Considering the best way to beat the Ravens is on the ground, Williams could be in for a big day next Sunday.

Rex Burkhead, Patriots (11 percent owned)

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

It's difficult to trust Bill Belichick in fantasy when it comes to running backs, but Rex Burkhead played a big role in the team's blowout win over the Broncos.

The former Bengal played 36 snaps, which was more than Dion Lewis (21) and James White (11) while Mike Gillislee was a healthy scratch. Although Lewis led the way with 14 carries, Burkhead had 13 total touches on offense for 63 yards and a touchdown.

He also blocked a punt for good measure.

It's clear the Patriots like what they have in Burkhead and he could be headed for even more playing time going forward. With the Raiders allowing the seventh-most points to opposing running backs, the veteran could be a sleeper worth of a flex spot, especially in points-per-reception leagues.

Wide Receivers

Dontrelle Inman, Bears (2 percent)

Although the Bears' trade for Dontrelle Inman didn't make as many headlines as some other deals, he could be in for a big second half of the year.

The former Chargers receiver appeared in 95 percent of snaps in Week 10 and led the Bears with six catches for 88 yards against the Packers. He was targeted eight times in the loss.

Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic noted how rare this type of showing was from a receiver on this team:

While Chicago had utilized a run-heavy offense through much of the year, it's starting to trust rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky more. He threw the ball 35 times after tallying 32 attempts the game before, leaving an opportunity for more players to flourish in fantasy.

After breaking out with 810 receiving yards last season, Inman has a chance at another big finish in 2017.

Josh Doctson, Redskins (29 percent)

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Even though he managed just 30 receiving yards Sunday, Josh Doctson's four catches and seven targets were the most of his young career.

He also led all Redskins receivers with 69 snaps out of 75 total plays, even as the team worked in former practice-squad receiver Maurice Harris. It was a tough matchup against the Vikings, but it's clear Doctson is becoming a significant part of this offense.

Although Washington faces another tough defense in the red-hot Saints, the 2016 first-round pick appears ready for a breakout if he keeps getting chances in this offense.

Tight Ends

Charles Clay, Bills (43 percent)

Few people are running to pick up Charles Clay after his two-catch, 13-yard performance in Week 10. However, just being on the field is a positive after being out since Week 5.

When healthy, Clay is an impact player who has over 500 receiving yards in each of the last four seasons. He had 227 yards and two touchdowns in the first four games before his knee injury and might be the only pass-catcher on the roster with any chemistry with quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

With tight ends struggling to provide any consistency from week to week outside of the top players, Clay could be a way to solve your problems.

Jermaine Gresham, Cardinals (1 percent)

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Most offensive players suffer when their starting quarterback goes down, but Jermaine Gresham is thriving.

After failing to do much with Carson Palmer under center, the tight end has found new life with backup Drew Stanton throwing the ball. Over the past two games—Stanton's first two starts of the season—Gresham has seven catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

He was targeted seven times last game, which trailed only Larry Fitzgerald for the most on the team.

Stanton isn't going to light up the scoreboard, but he trusts Gresham and it could lead to more touchdowns against the Texans in Week 11.

Defense/Special Teams

New Orleans Saints (49 percent)

Kirk Cousins and the Redskins offense have been inconsistent all year, especially along the offensive line. The team allowed just one sack this week despite reshuffling due to injuries, although the previous three defenses combined for 14 sacks against this unit.

This could lead to a big day for the Saints defense, which has been one of the best in football since a rough start to the season. Larry Holder of NOLA.com broke down the team's success:

This has especially been true in fantasy as the playmaking unit racks up points. The defense combined for negative-two fantasy points in the first two weeks but is averaging 14.3 points over the last seven games in standard leagues. The group was held below eight points in only one of those games.

New Orleans is worth starting every week and certainly in Week 11.

Los Angeles Chargers (6 percent)

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Bills' season has gone south in a hurry with the team losing two straight games after a 5-2 start. The offense has been a big part of the problem, scoring just 31 points in those two games, with 14 of those coming in the last five minutes of a blowout loss to the Jets.

Although Tyrod Taylor only has one interception in this stretch and just three on the year, he isn't doing much to help the team move the ball.

Meanwhile, the Chargers defense is hitting its stride with an average of 11.4 fantasy points over the last five games. Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram are two of the top pass-rushers in the league and could have some big games against a Bills offensive line that has been poor the past two weeks.

The season-long numbers might not be kind for this matchup, but recent performances should be enough to give you the green light.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues. Snap counts courtesy of Pro Football Reference.