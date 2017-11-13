Giants Owners: Ben McAdoo 'Has Our Support,' Will Be Evaluated After the Season

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo's job appears to be safe until at least the end of the 2017 NFL season.

Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch provided a statement to ESPN's Adam Schefter acknowledging the team's "extremely disappointing season" but said they'll wait until after the season is over to make any sweeping changes:

"Our plan is to do what we have always done, which is to not offer a running commentary on the season. It is our responsibility to determine the reasons for our poor performance and at the end of the year, we will evaluate the 2017 season in its entirety and make a determination on how we move forward."

The Giants lost 31-21 to the previously winless San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to fall to 1-8 in 2017. The calls for McAdoo's firing have been simmering all year and reached a boiling point after the defeat:

New York has won at least six games every year since 2003, but that streak may be under serious threat given the team's slow start.

In addition to the Giants' struggles on the field, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported last week McAdoo may be dealing with issues inside the team's locker room as some players have lost faith in his ability.

"Guys are giving up on the season and nothing's being done," one player said to Anderson. "Guys just don't care anymore."

Giants safety Landon Collins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie spoke up in McAdoo's defense, though, with Collins saying, "Everybody has to look in the mirror," regarding the team's record and performance.

Historically, the Giants don't fire head coaches in the middle of the season. According to Pro Football Reference, only in 1930 and 1976 did the team have more than one coach over the course of a season.

Based on that history and the comments from Tisch and Mara, Giants fans will likely have to put up with McAdoo for a few more months before the team goes in a different direction.