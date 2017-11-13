Oscar De La Hoya: I'd KO Conor McGregor in 2 Rounds, Reveals Secret Training

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Oscar De La Hoya hasn't fought professionally in nearly a decade, but The Golden Boy believes he'd make quick work of UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in the boxing ring if given the opportunity.

In an interview on Golden Boy Radio (h/t CBSSports.com's Brian Campbell), De La Hoya said he has been training and challenged McGregor.

"I've been secretly training, secretly training," De La Hoya said. "I'm faster than ever and stronger than ever. I know I can take out Conor McGregor in two rounds. I'll come back for that fight. ... Two rounds. Just one more [fight]. I'm calling him out. Two rounds, that's all I need."

De La Hoya's last fight came in December 2008, when he lost to Manny Pacquiao after not answering the bell before the ninth round. He has been out of the sport long enough to earn enshrinement in the International Boxing Hall of Fame, which he received in 2014.

De La Hoya may be overestimating his own abilities by thinking he could dispatch McGregor in two rounds. Not only is McGregor 15 years younger than De La Hoya, but he also exceeded many fans' expectations in his fight against Floyd Mayweather in August. McGregor lasted into the 10th round before the referee stopped the fight.

De La Hoya's desire to fight McGregor is somewhat surprising given his outspoken criticism toward Mayweather for accepting a bout with the UFC star. He wrote on his Facebook page in May that McGregor vs. Mayweather would be bad for the sport of boxing:

"But if you thought Mayweather/Pacquiao was a black eye for our sport—a matchup between two of the best pound-for-pound fighters that simply didn’t deliver—just wait until the best boxer of a generation dismantles someone who has never boxed competitively at any level—amateur or professional. Our sport might not ever recover."

De La Hoya will have to be patient for an opportunity to face McGregor. UFC President Dana White told the Los Angeles Times' Lance Pugmire he was looking into whether McGregor could headline the UFC 219 card on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas.

It doesn't look like McGregor will be returning to the boxing ring anytime soon.