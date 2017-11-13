Arthur Blank Denies Roger Goodell Contract Rumors, Says Talks 'Progressing'

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank refuted rumors owners are at a stalemate with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell over a new contract.

ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday shared a statement from Blank, who was speaking on behalf of the league's compensation committee:

"The Committee is continuing its work towards finalizing a contract extension with the Commissioner, consistent with the mandate provided in the unanimous May 2017 Resolution. Regardless of what may have been reported, the Committee is working within the financial parameters outlined to the ownership at the May meeting. The negotiations are progressing and we will keep ownership apprised of the negotiations as they move forward. We do not intend to publicly comment on our discussions."

Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported for ESPN on Sunday that some owners had become frustrated with Goodell's contract demands.

According to Schefter and Mortensen, Goodell was asking for roughly $49.5 million a year. In addition to his salary, he requested the lifetime use of a private jet and health insurance for his family for life. One owner described the demands as "offensive" and "unseemly."

Goodell is also facing a possible mutiny by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. reported Jones was attempting to build a coalition of owners who would essentially give a vote of no confidence to Goodell and make his position untenable.

Wickersham and Van Natta also reported Jones had hired a lawyer, David Boies, in preparation of a potential lawsuit should the compensation committee sign off on a new contract for Goodell.

The MMQB's Peter King reported the six-game suspension levied against Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was the tipping point for Jones' desire to oust Goodell. As well as the Elliott suspension, Jones "grew to believe Goodell was overpaid," according to King, and was upset Goodell hasn't done more to quash the national anthem protests throughout the league.