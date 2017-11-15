Another Man’s Treasure: NFL Players Who Just Need a Change of Scenery

10 of 10

AJ Mast/Associated Press

What, you thought we weren't going to discuss Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant?

Things have quieted down since Bryant blew up on social media regarding his lack of usage in the offense and drew a suspension for it. Shortly after the brouhaha, Bryant told reporters he wasn't going to make any more trouble.

"If I'm not traded, I'm going to work my butt off here, and whatever happens happens," Bryant said. "You're not going to hear me complaining no more. I'm just going to be quiet and let everything fall into place."

Granted, this was also the same day he said, "I'm not going to hide how I feel."

It isn't a matter of talent. When he's between the lines, Bryant is one of the NFL's most dangerous deep threats. He's averaging over 16 yards a catch for his career.

But the Bryant who shot off his mouth is the same Bryant who was suspended the entire 2016 season for violations of the league's substance abuse policy. And now that the Steelers have seemingly found a star in the making in rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster, they may decide they don't need the headache associated with Bryant any longer.

Best Fit: Green Bay Packers

If the Steelers do make Bryant available via trade or release him outright in the offseason, there will be no shortage of suitors. And if he has his choice of teams, Bryant likely wouldn't pick the Pack. He'd sign with Chicago, Cleveland or somewhere where in his mind, he'd be the top dog.

That doesn't make the idea of Bryant in Titletown any less intriguing.

Bryant would get an environment conducive to getting his career back on track. A veteran locker room. A solid stable of receivers who could alleviate pressure on him, draw coverage away and mentor him.

The Packers, meanwhile, would get an electrifying downfield threat who could terrorize NFC North defenses for years to come. Sure, Jordy Nelson isn't going anywhere, but he also isn't getting any younger—he'll be 33 next May.

The Packers are exactly as good as Aaron Rodgers and the weapons at his disposal, and it's hard to argue against adding a dynamic No. 3 option (and potential insurance against an injury to Nelson of Davante Adams).

Green Bay's Super Bowl window isn't getting wider.

