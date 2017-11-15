Another Man’s Treasure: NFL Players Who Just Need a Change of Scenery

Another Man’s Treasure: NFL Players Who Just Need a Change of SceneryNovember 15, 2017
We've reached a point in the NFL season where it's equal parts looking back and gazing forward.
There are plenty of predictive pieces coming out about which teams will make the postseason and advance to Super Bowl LII. You don't have to look far to read about which players have shined so far in 2017 and are on their way to earning individual accolades like Defensive Player of the Year and MVP.
There's a flip side to that coin as well. There is also no shortage of grumbles regarding which coaches are on the hot seat and which players have fallen flat in 2017.
However, there are two sides to every story. For some players, their struggles this season have as much to do with where they are as who they are. For them, all it may take is a change of scenery to spur a rebound in their level of play. A new locker room to bring out the old star, so to speak.
We're going to look at those players here—beginning with one of the last names you'd ever expect to see in an article like this.
Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants
Might as well start things off with a bang.
The idea of Eli Manning playing one snap for a team that isn't the New York Giants may sound blasphemous at first. A few months ago, the same was true about the prospect of Manning being benched in favor of rookie Davis Webb.
But as Andy Benoit of Sports Illustrated recently wrote, with Manning struggling and the Giants in free-fall at 1-8 after a loss to the then-winless San Francisco 49ers, that idea is becoming far more appealing.
For all of the Giants' problems, Manning hasn't been that bad. His passer rating and completion percentage are actually higher than last year, when New York won 11 games and made the playoffs.
Prior to the 49ers game, New York head coach Ben "Dead Man Walking" McAdoo told reporters he'd be sticking with Manning. That might have put the whole thing to rest, but he later said, "That doesn't mean at some point in time we won't throw another guy in there to get a look at him."
Manning has been clear—he wants to play. And if McAdoo throws one more log on the dumpster fire that is the 2017 G-Men by yanking the team's two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, it could well set the stage for a divorce no one would have predicted a year ago.
Best fit: Jacksonville Jaguars
That might actually be for the best—at least for Manning.
In New York, Manning has one of the NFL's best wideouts at his disposal in Odell Beckham Jr. and a pair of talented young pass-catchers in Sterling Shepard and rookie Evan Engram.
That's about it.
The ground game is non-existent. The offensive line has been offensive for most of the season. And the Giants' defense fell off a cliff in 2017.
Big changes are coming for Big Blue. A new head coach. Quite possibly a new general manager. And with them perhaps a full-blown rebuild.
Should the Jaguars retain Allen Robinson, they could offer Manning a decent receiving corps. A better line. One of the NFL's brightest young tailbacks in Leonard Fournette. And one of the NFL's best defenses.
Cap space isn't an issue. Manning would also be reunited with Tom Coughlin.
Is it unlikely? Yes. But no one expected Joe Montana to finish his career in Kansas City.
And many forget that Montana took the Chiefs to an AFC Championship Game.
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, CB, New York GIants
This article isn't just going to be "let's pile on the Giants."
However, given the catastrophe that is the 2017 iteration of the team, there's no denying that changes are coming—especially on a defense that went from one of the NFL's best in 2016 to getting gashed by a winless 49ers team Sunday.
Two members of the team recently told ESPN's Josina Anderson that players are quitting on McAdoo. In October, cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was suspended for one game after walking out of the team facility during a defensive meeting.
That didn't sit well with McAdoo. And it may not sit well with whoever replaces McAdoo in 2018.
DRC's role has diminished with the team since Eli Apple's arrival, and his release would save the Giants over $6 million in 2018, per Dan Benton of Giants Wire. That makes Rodgers-Cromartie one of the likelier prospects for the roster purge that's coming.
Best fit: Oakland Raiders
That could be a blessing in disguise for the Silver and Black.
An Oakland Raiders team that entered 2017 with aspirations of making the Super Bowl sits at 4-5 in part because its cornerback play has been awful. Per Austin Coyle of Pro Football Focus, Oakland cornerbacks David Amerson, Sean Smith and Dexter McDonald came into Week 10 as the NFL's three worst qualified corners in terms of passer rating allowed.
Rodgers-Cromartie might not be the player he once was, but he'd be the team's second-best cornerback from the moment he walked into the facility. He's just one year removed from a six-interception season, and he has experience playing for Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio, as both were in Denver in 2013.
The fit here is almost too good.
Kirk Cousins, QB, Washington Redskins
It's anyone guess as to whether Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins will be changing addresses in the offseason.
On one hand, Cousins is having a solid year in Washington. He's completing over 66 percent of his passes and has thrown 14 touchdowns to only five interceptions. For the third straight season, Cousins' passer rating is north of 95.
He's a proven starting quarterback in an NFL starved for those, and the Redskins have invested around $45 million in Cousins over the past two years by franchise-tagging him in both 2016 and 2017.
On the other hand, at 4-5, the Redskins are on the outside looking in at the playoffs in 2017. Unless something drastically changes over the coming weeks, Washington will miss the postseason.
The team had three years to sign Cousins to a long-term deal and hasn't pulled the trigger, which is the NFL equivalent of saying, "I like you, sure—just not in that way." And as one team executive told ESPN.com's Mike Sando, Cousins' camp didn't make a counter-offer to the team this past offseason.
A third consecutive franchise tag would be prohibitively expensive (in the neighborhood of $35 million), so this decision will boil down to Cousins. Washington will make an offer—but he doesn't have to take it.
Best fit: Denver Broncos
If Cousins hits the open market, it's going to be madness.
Any number of teams will likely make a run at the 29-year-old. But after trading for Jimmy Garoppolo, the San Francisco 49ers appear to be out of the running. The Jacksonville Jaguars could be a fit, too, but since Eli Manning's headed there in this exercise, we'll rule them out as well.
And wishing Cleveland on Cousins would just be mean.
The Denver Broncos could offer Cousins just about everything a free-agent signal-caller could want, from an outstanding wide receiver duo (Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas) to a stout defense.
Money would be an issue—the Broncos only have roughly $22.6 million in cap space in 2018, per Over the Cap, and signing Cousins would take up just about all of it.
But if it means solving the team's dilemma at the NFL's most important position, general manager John Elway will make it work.
T.J. Ward, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The 2017 season hasn't gone according to plan for T.J. Ward.
For most of training camp, Ward expected this season would be just like the last three—with him prowling the back end of the Denver Broncos defense. Then, just before the season began, the Broncos surprisingly released him.
Ward wasn't out of work long. He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the day after Denver cut him.
How's that working out? Let's ask Ward himself, courtesy of the Tampa Bay Times (via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk).
"You got to talk to coach Mike Smith and Dirk Koetter, but I'm at my wit's end," Ward said. "I'm tired of it. I mean, that's not why I came here. I did not come here to rotate. I did come here to be a part-time player. I came here to make this defense better. Be on the field 100 percent of the time. I destruct offenses. That's what I do. I need to out there."
Ward hasn't been on the field close to 100 percent of the time. He played 31 of a possible 69 snaps in Sunday's win over the New York Jets.
Best fit: Cincinnati Bengals
There's approximately a 100 percent chance that Ward will move on this offseason. He isn't happy with his playing time. The coaching staff can't be happy with him publicly grousing about it.
By the time the 2018 season rolls around, Ward will be 31 years old. He doesn't have the range he once did, and range was never his strong suit to begin with. But the three-time Pro Bowler is still a punishing hitter who could provide the Bengals with a short-term upgrade over Shawn Williams at strong safety.
The Bengals signed Williams to an extension back in 2016, but he has struggled since, and the Bengals can move on from him this offseason without carrying a staggering amount ($1.2 million) of dead cap space.
Ward would get the chance to play in Cincinnati, and while the Bengals aren't a Super Bowl contender, they also aren't bottom-feeders.
Terrelle Pryor, WR, Washington Redskins
T.J. Ward isn't the only free agent who wishes he could have a do-over on the one-year deal he inked.
Last year, Terrelle Pryor caught 77 passes and topped 1,000 yards for the Cleveland Browns. The one-year deal he signed with the Washington Redskins this offseason was supposed to be his opportunity to back those numbers up with a better quarterback. The springboard to a monster contract.
Instead, Pryor has so fallen out of favor in D.C. that second-year undrafted free agent Maurice Harris—who was active for the first time this season—out-snapped him in Week 10.
Pryor hasn't had a catch in two of his past three games. He wasn't even targeted against Minnesota on Sunday.
To his credit, Pryor is saying all the right things. Following his two-catch night against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7, he told reporters, "You're not going to see me, you know, angry or whatever."
But it doesn't take some great intuitive leap to theorize Pryor is counting down the days until this season ends and he can get out of Washington to get his career back on track.
Best Fit: Chicago Bears
We're working under the assumption that Pryor didn't wake up one morning and completely forget how to play football. Or that he had his skills stolen by the Monstars.
No team in the NFL is more desperate for wide receiver help than the Chicago Bears. Cameron Meredith and Kevin White can't stay healthy. The team set $6 million on fire when it signed Markus Wheaton.
Having Dontrelle Inman as your No. 1 wideout is not how to develop young quarterback Mitchell Trubisky—a player the Bears have invested significant draft and financial capital in.
The Bears badly need a No. 1. Pryor badly needs a fresh start.
It's a win-win.
Ramik Wilson, ILB, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ramik Wilson is one of 2017's poster children for how quickly fortunes can change in the NFL.
After starting the last 11 games of the 2016 season for the Chiefs—including a 13-tackle outing against the then-San Diego Chargers in Week 17—Wilson opened his third NFL season as the starter at inside linebacker opposite Derrick Johnson. However, he quickly fell out of favor.
When the Chiefs acquired former second-round pick Reggie Ragland from the Buffalo Bills, Wilson found himself not just out of a starting job but inactive on game days altogether. Wesley Roesch of Chiefs Wire recently speculated that the return of veteran pass-rusher Tamba Hali could lead to Wilson's outright release.
Wilson likely won't ever be a Pro Bowler, but he played well against the run last year. Considering he's only 25, there's always the hope that a new locale and some coaching could open up untapped potential.
Best fit: New England Patriots
If the Chiefs do release Wilson, it won't be a surprise if the Patriots him. It fits their M.O. in recent years in more ways than one
The Pats have long been connoisseurs of the NFL's cast-offs. Given the injuries they've suffered at linebacker this year, it goes double for that position.
A 25-year-old thumper with 16 career starts? Right up Darth Hoodie's alley.
He also often signs players with experience playing for teams he'll face down the road, which allows him to pick their brains about that opponent's scheme and secrets.
If Wilson gets cut, watch him wind up making eight stops for the Patriots in a playoff game against the Chiefs that New England wins by 17 points.
And everyone will ask for the 37th time, "How do they do it?"
Eric Ebron, TE, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron needs a hug. And some stick-um.
The 10th overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft has spent four years being roasted by Lions fans and the Detroit sports media for his perpetual case of the dropsies. He's been the butt of any number of jokes—including contests to share said jokes with a huge audience.
Ebron has never come close to living up to his draft slot. He topped 600 receiving yards just once in his first three seasons, and he's on pace to come up short again in 2017. Ebron only has nine career touchdowns to date, and more than half of those came in one season (2015).
In other words, there's a roughly 0.0 percent chance of the Lions picking up Ebron's fifth-year option. He'll be hitting free agency in March.
Best fit: Pittsburgh Steelers
Ebron is a textbook example of a player whose best odds at jump-starting his career lies with a new mailing address.
Ebron never should have been the 10th overall pick. A Lions team looking for the next Rob Gronkowski or Jimmy Graham—remember, this was 2014—fell in love with his size and speed and chose to ignore the warning signs about his hands.
While Ebron may never be a great tight end, he isn't necessarily terrible, either. He's been a victim of unrealistic expectations in Detroit as the result of his draft slot.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been turning over rocks to find a reasonably dependable tight end since Heath Miller announced his retirement. While Lions fans have spent most of the last four years berating Ebron for his failures, the Pittsburgh fanbase likely would be much more forgiving (at first, anyway).
If the money's right, this makes a lot of sense—for both sides.
Jeremy Hill, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
The Jeremy Hill era in Cincinnati started with a bang. As a rookie, Hill rushed for over 1,100 yards, scored nine touchdowns and averaged 5.1 yards per carry.
It ended with less than a whimper.
In the three years since, Hill hasn't topped 850 rushing yards or averaged four yards a pop. His 2017 season was beyond miserable—37 carries for 116 yards and no scores.
After the Bengals placed Hill on injured reserve due to an ankle injury this season, head coach Marvin Lewis went so far as to question his commitment, per Jordan Heck of Sporting News.
"Jeremy thinks he needs to have ankle surgery," Lewis said. "I think he's consulted a couple physicians, both said that this was something that could wait until after the season but he just felt like it was causing too much discomfort."
Hill was already on his way out the door in 2018 after the Bengals spent a second-round pick on Joe Mixon. After Lewis' comments, the bridge has been burned to the ground.
Best fit: New York Jets
Yes, Hill hasn't come close to repeating his rookie success. But a handful of teams could still use a between-the-tackles early-down back with Hill's resume who will be available on the cheap this year.
The Washington Redskins have an outstanding third-down back in Chris Thompson, but Rob Kelley can't stay healthy and Samaje Perine hasn't done much in his first NFL season. The New York Giants and Detroit Lions both have been looking for something resembling a dependable rushing attack for years.
But Gang Green is the best fit here.
The New York Jets could use Hill as a younger and potentially cheaper replacement for Matt Forte, who is 31 and carries a $4 million cap hit in 2018.
The Jets have their passing-down back in Bilal Powell and/or Elijah McGuire, but they aren't really grinders. They could still use a Day 3 pick on a rookie flier. And it's not like it will take a fortune to sign Hill.
It would also free up New York's early-round picks to attack other areas of need.
Eric Reid, S, San Francisco 49ers
It's been a trying season for San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid.
It hasn't just been the stress that comes with losing nine of 10 games to start the season. Or the fallout from Reid's status as one of the leaders of the NFL players' protest movement.
In a contract year, Reid has been in and out of the lineup like a pingpong ball. He started the year as the starting strong safety. Then he got hurt. While he was hurt, Jaquiski Tartt usurped his spot. The 49ers tried switching Reid to linebacker. Then they moved him back to safety after they were ravaged by injuries at that spot.
In a recent appearance on the Murph & Mac Podcast, 49ers general manager John Lynch admitted Reid's contract status is up in the air.
"That's to be determined," Lynch said. "Go play. Those things take care of themselves. The fact of the matter is, Eric Reid got hurt in game one of our opportunity to see him—excuse me, up at Seattle [during Week 2]. Jaquiski Tartt came in and played good football, and so we feel like he earned that spot for now."
With a cheaper alternative already on the roster in Tartt, Lynch likely won't want to spend much on a talented but oft-injured player who lost his job this year.
And that means Reid will be moving on.
Best fit: Arizona Cardinals
For the purposes of this piece, Reid's activism is a non-factor. Refusing to sign a player who can help your team because of his political beliefs would be as self-defeating as it is shortsighted.
When it comes to the notion of inking a versatile, young safety who hits like a linebacker, one team leaps to mind—and Reid won't have to move far.
No team in the NFL uses safeties more creatively than the Arizona Cardinals. Under defensive coordinator James Bettcher, Arizona has had three safeties on the field more often than not in 2017.
Both Tyvon Branch and Antoine Bethea are on the wrong side of 30, and Branch will be coming off yet another serious injury next season. By pairing Reid with youngster Budda Baker, the Redbirds could keep running a scheme that has been effective for them in recent years.
It's a scheme that Reid would thrive in, too.
Martavis Bryant, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
What, you thought we weren't going to discuss Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant?
Things have quieted down since Bryant blew up on social media regarding his lack of usage in the offense and drew a suspension for it. Shortly after the brouhaha, Bryant told reporters he wasn't going to make any more trouble.
"If I'm not traded, I'm going to work my butt off here, and whatever happens happens," Bryant said. "You're not going to hear me complaining no more. I'm just going to be quiet and let everything fall into place."
Granted, this was also the same day he said, "I'm not going to hide how I feel."
It isn't a matter of talent. When he's between the lines, Bryant is one of the NFL's most dangerous deep threats. He's averaging over 16 yards a catch for his career.
But the Bryant who shot off his mouth is the same Bryant who was suspended the entire 2016 season for violations of the league's substance abuse policy. And now that the Steelers have seemingly found a star in the making in rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster, they may decide they don't need the headache associated with Bryant any longer.
Best Fit: Green Bay Packers
If the Steelers do make Bryant available via trade or release him outright in the offseason, there will be no shortage of suitors. And if he has his choice of teams, Bryant likely wouldn't pick the Pack. He'd sign with Chicago, Cleveland or somewhere where in his mind, he'd be the top dog.
That doesn't make the idea of Bryant in Titletown any less intriguing.
Bryant would get an environment conducive to getting his career back on track. A veteran locker room. A solid stable of receivers who could alleviate pressure on him, draw coverage away and mentor him.
The Packers, meanwhile, would get an electrifying downfield threat who could terrorize NFC North defenses for years to come. Sure, Jordy Nelson isn't going anywhere, but he also isn't getting any younger—he'll be 33 next May.
The Packers are exactly as good as Aaron Rodgers and the weapons at his disposal, and it's hard to argue against adding a dynamic No. 3 option (and potential insurance against an injury to Nelson of Davante Adams).
Green Bay's Super Bowl window isn't getting wider.
