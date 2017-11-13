Ned Yost Talks Breaking Pelvis in Fall: 'I Would Have Been Dead by Nightfall'

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost broke his pelvis after falling from a tree in Georgia last week. On Monday, he spoke about the severity of the life-threatening injury.

"There's no doubt I would have bled out if I didn't have my cellphone with me," he told Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com. "There was nobody that was coming. Nobody would have found me. I would have been dead by nightfall."

He continued, "The trauma surgeon said, 'Man, Ned, I was really scared about you. We've seen these things before—this is a 25-30 percent mortality rate. You were crashing on the table. We couldn't get the bleeding stopped. I thought we were going to lose you.'"

Yost also confirmed he would need a wheelchair for two months:

