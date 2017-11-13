    Ned Yost Talks Breaking Pelvis in Fall: 'I Would Have Been Dead by Nightfall'

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2017

    Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost talks with reporters before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
    Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

    Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost broke his pelvis after falling from a tree in Georgia last week. On Monday, he spoke about the severity of the life-threatening injury.

    "There's no doubt I would have bled out if I didn't have my cellphone with me," he told Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com. "There was nobody that was coming. Nobody would have found me. I would have been dead by nightfall."

    He continued, "The trauma surgeon said, 'Man, Ned, I was really scared about you. We've seen these things before—this is a 25-30 percent mortality rate. You were crashing on the table. We couldn't get the bleeding stopped. I thought we were going to lose you.'"

    Yost also confirmed he would need a wheelchair for two months:

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Two Ex-Yankees Will Be in Next Round of Manager Interviews

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      Kansas City Royals logo
      Kansas City Royals

      Sleeper FAs Royals Should Take a Look at

      Royals Review
      via Royals Review
      Kansas City Royals logo
      Kansas City Royals

      Is Carlos Beltran a Hall of Famer?

      ABC News
      via ABC News
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Carlos Beltran Retires After 20-Year Career

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report