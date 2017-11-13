WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Nov. 13

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Like Roman Reigns' corner clotheslines, the moments kept coming on the last WWE Raw before Survivor Series.

Ahead of Sunday's pay-per-view, the red brand was flush with returns and significant progress in storylines. Reigns returned to bring The Shield back to full force. Brock Lesnar was in the building again. Triple H made a rare appearance and forced his way onto Team Raw.

WWE made it clear it values Survivor Series, spotlighting how massive the show is with star power.

Not every segment worked. Things got sappy with Jason Jordan and The Miz had a rare forgettable performance. But so much happened in the process of hyping the PPV, that it's easy to forget the night's low points.

Read on for a full breakdown of the Survivor Series go-home show from Atlanta.