WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Nov. 13November 13, 2017
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Nov. 13
Like Roman Reigns' corner clotheslines, the moments kept coming on the last WWE Raw before Survivor Series.
Ahead of Sunday's pay-per-view, the red brand was flush with returns and significant progress in storylines. Reigns returned to bring The Shield back to full force. Brock Lesnar was in the building again. Triple H made a rare appearance and forced his way onto Team Raw.
WWE made it clear it values Survivor Series, spotlighting how massive the show is with star power.
Not every segment worked. Things got sappy with Jason Jordan and The Miz had a rare forgettable performance. But so much happened in the process of hyping the PPV, that it's easy to forget the night's low points.
Read on for a full breakdown of the Survivor Series go-home show from Atlanta.
The Shield Steps Up to Stephanie McMahon
- "I'm going to break your brother's ankle."—Angle.
- "You guys seem to be missing something. Where are the tag team titles?"—McMahon.
- "We're going to whip The New Day's ass and destroy them."—Reigns.
Stephanie McMahon questioned Kurt Angle about the SmackDown invasion. She ridiculed him for choosing Jason Jordan as the fifth member of Team Raw and letting John Cena join Team SmackDown.
She looked to be moments away from firing him when The Shield arrived.
Dean Ambrose went to bat for Angle. McMahon responded by laying into him and his crew.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
The McMahon-Angle portion of the segment went rather long, but it wasn't without purpose. McMahon's presence added pressure for Angle, reminding us the stakes of the Survivor Series match.
The energy picked up once The Shield arrived.
The attitude Reigns exuded worked. He's looking more and more comfortable with a mic in hand. WWE leaned on him a lot here and he looked plenty confident in a lead role.
And despite its short build, The New Day vs. The Shield has some solid momentum. A simple revenge story is underway and the climax promises to be excellent.
Mickie James vs. Bayley vs. Dana Brooke (Survivor Series Qualifier)
- Asuka knocks out Brooke with a roundhouse kick.
Alicia Fox, Sasha Banks, Asuka and Nia Jax stood near the entrance ramp to take in all the action.
Bayley was able to yank Mickie James out of the ring to focus on Dana Brooke. The Huggable One remained in control for a good stretch, but James battled back to go on a flurry of her own.
Brooke made the mistake of hitting Asuka, earning her a kick to the jaw.
In the aftermath, Bayley knocked off James with a Bayley-to-Belly Suplex. She then joined Fox and the rest of Team Raw to celebrate.
Result
Bayley wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
A commercial break ran over much of the action. The portion of the bout we did see was solid. The clear highlight was Asuka coldcocking Brooke which was a smart way to remind us of her how dangerous she was.
The announcers did well to play up James' Survivor Series record. This kind of stat-based supplement should be used more often.
Drew Gulak and Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto and Akira Tozawa
- "I'm doing fine. Thanks for asking."—Gulak in response to "How you doin'?" chants.
- Kalisto dropkicks both Gulak and Amore.
- Tozawa dives through Kalisto's legs with a suicide dive.
- Kalisto dives onto Gulak from the ring steps.
Enzo Amore talked himself up before Kalisto and Akira Tozawa arrived.
The babyfaces were in control to kick things off, but a Drew Gualk knee shifted things in a hurry. Gulak punished Tozawa. Kalisto rolled over his foes with fast-paced offense soon after, though.
Amore was able to roll up Tozawa amid a chaotic ending.
Result
Amore and Gulak win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
Gulak's shtick has been Raw's surprise hit. It would have been great to see more of it here.
Amore, meanwhile, is losing momentum on the mic as his bits haven't been nearly as entertaining of late.
The cruiserweights packed a good amount of action into this tag team contest. It was a high-energy affair that ended with a display of Amore's craftiness.
The Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus Bask in Their Own Greatness
- "I don't squander opportunities."—The Miz.
- "We are the real tag team champions of the WWE."—Sheamus.
The Miz dismissed Baron Corbin, boasting about being better than his Survivor Series opponent.
Cesaro and Sheamus bragged about their title win. The champs trashed The Usos.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
D
Analysis
This segment dragged badly. No one had much material to work with. And they had to stretch it all out.
It all seemed to deflate the audience.
The upcoming champion-against-champion match is going to be good, but WWE failed to sell it properly here.
Cesaro having to do in interviews while wearing a mouthguard is a bad idea. It would be a vastly better idea to reinvent him as a silent killer while his teeth heal.
Jason Jordan vs. Bray Wyatt
- Jordan is unfazed by Wyatt's creepy in-ring shtick.
- Jordan crashes into the security barricade.
- "You don't know who you're messing with, kiddo."—Wyatt.
- Wyatt delivers a uranage that sends Jordan's head crashing to the mat.
- Fans chant "Thank you, Wyatt!" after he took out Jordan.
The match began in a stalemate, but Jason Jordan was able to overpower Bray Wyatt. He suplexed The Eater of Worlds around the ring.
An errant dive outside, though, left Jordan hurting.
Wyatt pounced, focusing on his left knee. He had the babyface beat, but Jordan rolled him up for a surprise win. In response, Wyatt blasted him after the bell.
Backstage, Jordan begged Angle not to pull him from Team Raw.
Result
Jordan wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B
Analysis
The fans clearly aren't sold on Jordan, but he continues to come through against quality foes.
Deft booking left both men looking stronger after this bout. Jordan got to play the gutsy babyface who stole a win. Wyatt was the dominant monster and injurious heel.
Paul Heyman Hypes AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar
- Dueling chants of "AJ Styles!" and "Suplex City!" break out.
- "She only said 'yes' because she's never been up close to a beast like Brock Lesnar."—Heyman in response to a fan proposing to his partner.
- Heyman calls Lesnar a "Georgia bulldog-eating carnivore."
- "This ain't no freaking Rocky movie. This is Survivor Series."
Paul Heyman talked up Lesnar vs. Styles at Survivor Series. He noted that Styles has the speed advantage, calling him the ultimate opponent. The advocate, though, reminded everyone that his client is a destructive force.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A
Analysis
There is no one better at promoting a match.
It didn't matter that WWE has less than a week left to hype this match after spending the past few weeks building up Mahal vs. Lesnar. Heyman came in and sold the hell out of this bout. He painted Styles as a dangerous foe and an underdog who will get devoured come Sunday.
Suddenly, this showdown feels bigger and more intriguing.
The Shield vs. Cesaro, Sheamus and The Miz
- Ambrose, Rollins and then Reigns crash into Sheamus one by one.
- Ambrose clobbers Axel at ringside.
- Rolllins superkicks Sheamus in midair.
- Cesaro counters a spear attempt with an uppercut.
- "That's The Shield. These guys are back."—Booker T.
Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas stood by as The Miz and The Bar went into battle.
The Shield worked as a cohesive unit, battering Cesaro early on. The heels, though, took control by wailing on Ambrose.
Soon the match grew chaotic and The Shield has The Miz on the run.
When Reigns finally charged in, he bowled over Cesaro and his crew. Cheap shots had The Big Dog down for a moment, but he and The Shield prevailed. A triple powerbomb did The Miz in.
Result
The Shield win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A
Analysis
It's great to have The Shield doing its thing again.
This was wild, electric fun. The near-falls mesmerized. The energy of the bout sizzled.
The Shield got quite the warmup bout here. And having The Miz eat the pin was the smart move as The Bar avoided the direct defeat while the weasel intercontinental champ is hot enough that he can shake off a loss like this.
A Change for Team Raw
- "This was going to be the first time I was going to get to fight side by side with my father."—Jordan.
- Triple H hits Jordan with a Pedigree.
Angle announced that Jordan was too hurt to compete. Jordan, though, came out to convince his father to change his mind.
A limping Jordan begged to be on the squad.
McMahon emerged to push Angle to make his scheduled announcement. Triple H stomped out and stared down Angle. The Game announced himself as Team Raw's fifth member.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
Jordan as the begging, tearful babyface not the best look on him. WWE is not helping his case with making him look so pathetic.
This kind of sappy scene won't endear him to the audience.
Triple H joining Team Raw boosts its star power. That's one less chance for a rising star to make his mark, but WWE is sure making this match feel like a big deal with Angle, John Cena, Shane McMahon and now Triple H.
Finn Balor and Samoa Joe vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
- Balor gets within a fingertip of tagging in Joe.
- Joe hits Gallows with a suicide dive.
- Joe walks out seconds after Balor gets the pin.
Finn Balor and Samoa Joe surprisingly worked well together, the rivals leaving Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson reeling. The heels, however, took control by beating on Balor.
Once Joe got the hot tag, he laid waste to everyone. He cleared the path for Balor to pin Anderson for the victory.
Result
Balor and Joe win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
Joe and Balor looked great as a unit. They were compelling as an odd-couple squad, but we didn't get to see much of it in a match that saw Balor take a lot of punishment.
It's odd that WWE didn't mention that these two used to be a tag team at NXT. That would have added some storyline depth.
Two members of Team Raw got a boost here which is no-brainer booking.
Braun Strowman vs. Kane
- "I want Kane. I want Kane."—Strowman.
- "There are worse things in life than death. And that's me."—Kane.
- Kane hurls Strowman into the ring steps.
- Strowman powerslams into the ring and it collapses underneath them.
An angry, focused Braun Strowman smashed on Kane. He had The Big Red Machine retreating in the opening moments.
The fight moved to the outside where Kane introduced a steel chair into the fight.
Strowman slammed Kane into the canvas and through the ring. The two monsters were hidden from view as the show ended.
Result
Match ends in a no-contest.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
The ending was equally cool and confusing. It wasn't clear what happened with Kane and Strowman, but The Monster of Men was again a part of a creative moment where he destroys something.
WWE continues to treat him like the special attraction he is.
He is constantly a part of side feuds like this one. And is often in the spotlight where he is allowed to demolish both his foes and his surroundings. Strowman remains a unique figure in a strange world, as he should be.