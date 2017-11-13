Yankees Rumors: NYY to Interview Aaron Boone, Hensley Meulens; Bob Melvin Denied

Rob Latour/Associated Press

The New York Yankees have added two former players to their list of candidates to be the next manager.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Aaron Boone and Hensley Meulens will be interviewed for the job, joining Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson and former Indians manager Eric Wedge as those currently being considered.

The team also asked about Athletics manager Bob Melvin, but Oakland would not grant an interview, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Melvin, who has spent 14 of the last 15 years as a manager for the Mariners, Diamondbacks and now Oakland, is coming off his third straight losing season. However, he is signed with his current team through the 2019 season.

Still, the two new candidates provide some intriguing options as replacements for Joe Girardi.

Meulens has worked as the hitting coach and bench coach for the San Francisco Giants, helping the team bring home World Series titles three times since 2010. The former utility player also spent five years on the field with the Yankees, mostly coming off the bench from 1989-93.

Boone only spent 54 games with the Yankees, although he is a prominent player in recent franchise history thanks to his ALCS-winning home run against the Boston Red Sox in 2003. Although he has never been a coach, he spent 12 years in the majors and has worked as an analyst for ESPN.

He also comes from a baseball family, with his brother, Bret, his father, Bob, and his grandfather, Ray, all having extended major league careers.

The Yankees' managerial job is likely to become one of the most sought-after positions in the majors thanks to a talented young team that reached the ALCS before losing in seven games to the Astros. Considering there have been only two managers for the franchise in the last 22 seasons, general manager Brian Cashman appears willing to take his time to find the right candidate.