Former NFL Players Accuse League of Stalling Payments from Concussion Settlement

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Former NFL players and their families are accusing the NFL of preventing them from collecting their share of the "estimated $1 billion settlement over concussions by reflexively rejecting valid claims and bogging down the process with unreasonable demands," according to Ken Belson of the New York Times.

Belson continued, "The families and their lawyers describe a succession of roadblocks as they try to claim payouts, from as little as a few thousand dollars to potentially several million dollars, to help thousands of retired players left mentally infirm, in some cases severely, from years of hits and tackles on the league’s fields."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

